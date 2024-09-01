Football

Ange Postecoglou Rues 'Story Of Our Season' As Spurs Succumb To Newcastle

Ange Postecoglou was left frustrated by the nature of the defeat - Tottenham's fourth in six Premier League away games - but he is confident their fortunes will turn around with similarly dominant performances

Ange-Postecoglou
Postecoglou was made to rue Tottenham's profligacy
Ange Postecoglou believes Tottenham's defeat to Newcastle United epitomised the "story of our season so far", as his side failed to turn their superiorty into three points. (More Sports News)

Spurs went down 2-1 at St James' Park, despite enjoying 66% of the possession and registering 20 shots to their opponents' nine.

Dan Burn's own goal cancelled out Harvey Barnes' first-half effort, but the visitors were made to pay for their profligacy when Alexander Isak struck the winner 12 minutes from time.

Postecoglou was left frustrated by the nature of the defeat - Tottenham's fourth in six Premier League away games - but he is confident their fortunes will turn around with similarly dominant performances.

"Story of our season so far really," he told BBC Match of the Day. "We played well and controlled the game for the most part. They were a threat in transition, but we still had enough chances to win the game comfortably.

"I thought we were handling the transitions. The goal we conceded in the second half was sloppy and we lost focus. The game should have been put to bed a lot longer before that.

"What I know is if we continue to play like that, we will get our rewards. It's not an easy place to come. The way we controlled the game was really pleasing. It's three good performances, but not the results that reflect that."

"Really disappointed," Johnson added on Sky Sports. "I think in the first half, we were decent and created a few chances. Our general play wasn't too bad.

"In the second half we came out well and pushed them back. It's about doing what we can with the chances we created. We have to be more clinical.

"I definitely think it's just responsibility on us guys. We are getting into good areas. It's probably our final ball. It's about creating the right chance.

"There were a few opportunities today where we could have shot and not passed, then others when we could have passed and not shot."

