Algeria Vs Sudan Highlights, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Falcons Secure Hard-Fought Draw Against Greens In Qatar

Algeria Vs Sudan, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Defiant Sudan Earns Point, Holds Algeria to Thrilling Arab Cup Draw. Check out the highlights of the Group D encounter that took place on Wednesday, December 3, 2025

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Algeria Vs Sudan Highlights, FIFA Arab Cup 2025
The opening match of Group D of the FIFA Arab World Cup at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan ended in a draw. X/Equipe d Algerie
The FIFA Arab Cup 2025 witnessed another intriguing clash as Algeria, the defending champions, took on a spirited Sudanese side in the first Group D match at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Thursday, December 3. The Greens entered the match as favourites but contrary to expectations the Falcons out on a great fight and ended the match in a draw. Sudan dominated the possession in the game and even had more shots at the goal but weren't able to convert it into a goal. Both the teams got 1 point each and are still winless in the tournament. Check out the highlights of the match as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Streaming Info

Despite earning FIFA recognition last year, the tournament is not available on FIFA+. The global audience, however, can watch all the matches on the Alkass YouTube channel.

Broadcasting rights for the FIFA Arab Cup 2025

  • Algeria: EPTV (TV1, TV2, TV4, TV6)

  • Kuwait: Shasha and Kuwait TV

  • Qatar: beIN Sports and Alkass

Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Algeria Starting XI

Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Sudan Starting XI

Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Kick Off! ALG 0-0 SUD

All set here in Qatar! The referees lead the players out as the defending champions Qatar step onto the pitch to take on the spirited Sudan. It’s the first match of Group D, and the atmosphere is building beautifully for this match.

Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: 25' ALG 0-0 SUD

It's been 25 minutes since the game started and both the teams are going neck-to-neck. No team have been able to take the lead so far.

Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Half-Time! ALG 0-0 SUD

The whistle is blown and it marks the end of the 1st half of an intriguing first-half between the Greens and the Falcons. Both teams had equal possession of the goal and created chances at each other's end but the score line still remain goalless.

Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: 2nd Half Begin! ALG 0-0 SUD

The players are on the field for the much-anticipated 2nd half of the game. The first half went goalless and both the teams will be desperate to open their account early in the ultimate half of the match.

Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: 72' ALG 0-0 SUD

We are 72 minutes into the game and the score line still is at 0 for both the teams. Sudan have had majority of the possession in the game but still haven't been able to convert it into a goal.

Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Full-Time! ALG 0-0 SUD

The final whistle is blown and Sudan manage to secure a draw against Algeria in a hard-fought encounter. The first match of Group D of the FIFA Arab Cup between Algeria and Sudan ends in a draw.

Published At:
Tags

