Algeria Vs Sudan Highlights, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Falcons Secure Hard-Fought Draw Against Greens In Qatar

Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Streaming Info
Despite earning FIFA recognition last year, the tournament is not available on FIFA+. The global audience, however, can watch all the matches on the Alkass YouTube channel.
Broadcasting rights for the FIFA Arab Cup 2025
Algeria: EPTV (TV1, TV2, TV4, TV6)
Kuwait: Shasha and Kuwait TV
Qatar: beIN Sports and Alkass
Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Algeria Starting XI
Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Sudan Starting XI
Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Kick Off! ALG 0-0 SUD
All set here in Qatar! The referees lead the players out as the defending champions Qatar step onto the pitch to take on the spirited Sudan. It’s the first match of Group D, and the atmosphere is building beautifully for this match.
Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: 25' ALG 0-0 SUD
It's been 25 minutes since the game started and both the teams are going neck-to-neck. No team have been able to take the lead so far.
Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Half-Time! ALG 0-0 SUD
The whistle is blown and it marks the end of the 1st half of an intriguing first-half between the Greens and the Falcons. Both teams had equal possession of the goal and created chances at each other's end but the score line still remain goalless.
Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Half-Time! ALG 0-0 SUD
Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: 2nd Half Begin! ALG 0-0 SUD
The players are on the field for the much-anticipated 2nd half of the game. The first half went goalless and both the teams will be desperate to open their account early in the ultimate half of the match.
Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: 72' ALG 0-0 SUD
We are 72 minutes into the game and the score line still is at 0 for both the teams. Sudan have had majority of the possession in the game but still haven't been able to convert it into a goal.
Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Full-Time! ALG 0-0 SUD
The final whistle is blown and Sudan manage to secure a draw against Algeria in a hard-fought encounter. The first match of Group D of the FIFA Arab Cup between Algeria and Sudan ends in a draw.
Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: That's A Wrap!
That's all from our end. We'll be back again with another live coverage, until then, bye bye.