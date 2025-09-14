Al Nassr Vs Al Kholood Live Streaming: Cristiano Ronaldo Starts In Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match

Here is all you need to know about the Al Nassr vs Al Kholood, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match: preview, recent results, starting XI, Cristiano Ronaldo update, head-to-head record and broadcast details

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Al Nassr Vs Al Kholood Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Cristiano Ronaldo
Al Nassr Vs Al Kholood Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Cristiano Ronaldo trains ahead of kick-off in Riyadh. Photo: X/AlNassr FC
Summary
  • Al Nassr thumped Al Taawoun 5-0 in their last outing

  • Captain Cristiano Ronaldo in Al Nassr starting XI

  • Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match to be live streamed in India

Al Nassr welcome Al Kholood to Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh for their second match of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 season on Sunday (September 14, 2025). Watch the Al Nassr vs Al Kholood football match tonight.

Jorge Jesus's Al Nassr come into this match on the back of a stunning 5-0 win over Al Taawoun, with Joao Felix scoring a hat-trick and Cristiano Ronaldo converting a penalty. They finished third behind Al Hilal and Al-Ittihad last season.

Ronaldo, now 40, continues to score freely, as witnessed in Portugal's recent international outings, including European qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Portuguese legend ended last season as the Saudi Pro League's top scorer with 25 goals and has already opened his account this year.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United frontman's presence continues to shape Al Nassr's play. And he will lead the attacking line again.

Meanwhile, Al Kholood finished a creditable ninth last season after earning promotion to the Pro League from the Saudi First Division League.

They have hired former Mumbai City head coach Des Buckingham to lead the team in the new season. Al Kholood began their campaign with a 1-2 loss to Al Ettifaq, with John Buckley scoring the consolation goal.

Al Nassr Vs Al Kholood: Head-To-Head Record

The two sides have met twice, with Al Nassr winning one and drawing the other. In their first meeting last season, the two teams played out a 3-3 draw, but Al Nassr won the second 3-1.

Al Nassr Vs Al Kholood, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Al Nassr vs Al Kholood, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match be played?

The Al Nassr vs Al Kholood, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be played at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, September 14, 2025 at 11:30pm IST.

Where will the Al Nassr vs Al Kholood, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Al Nassr vs Al Kholood, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country. The game will be shown on Thmanyah in Saudi Arabia and Sport TV MultiscreenSport, TV4 in Portugal.

