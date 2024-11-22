Football

Al-Khaleej Vs Al-Hilal Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Al Khaleej will enter matchday 11 of the Saudi Pro League in sixth place, while Al-Hilal are perched on top of the table after the first 10 matches of the 2024-25 season

The Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium will host Saudi Pro League action in the weekend, when Al-Khaleej welcome defending champions Al-Hilal on Saturday (November 23, 2024). Watch the football match live on TV and online. (More Football News)

Al-Khaleej will enter matchday 11 of the league in sixth place with 16 points, while the visitors are perched on top of the league standings with 28 points after the first 10 matches of the 2024-25 season.

The hosts have been one of the most improved sides in the competition over the last few seasons. They avoided relegation in their first campaign in the top flight and jumped to the 11th spot last term. This season, they are well in the top half of the points table after the first 10 games and could become fifth by the end of the weekend if Al Qadisiyah are unable to beat Al-Nassr on the road.

As for top dog Al-Hilal, they are are having another superb Saudi Pro League season and resume league duty this week as one of only two teams in the division that are yet to be beaten in this campaign. The Blue Waves sailed to a 3-1 win over Al-Ettifaq before the international break, which was their ninth victory in 10 games this season, with a 1-1 draw against Al-Nassr at the start of the month being the only non-win on their otherwise glorious record.

Here are all the key match details of the Al-Khaleej Vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League game.

Al-Khaleej Vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League: Live Streaming, Telecast Details

When and where will the Al-Khaleej vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Al-Khaleej vs Al-Hilal match will be played at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium on Saturday, November 23, 2024 starting from 10:30 PM IST.

Where will the Al-Khaleej vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League match be telecast and live streamed?

The Al-Khaleej vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League match will be available to watch on the Sony Sports Network channels on TV in India. It can be live streamed on SonyLIV app and website in India.

