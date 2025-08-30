Al Akhdoud Vs Al-Ittihad Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Matchday 1 Fixture

Al Akhdoud host reigning champions Al-Ittihad in their opening Saudi Pro League 2025-26 fixture at Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City, Najran.
Al-Ittihad, led by stars Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and Moussa Diaby, aim to kickstart their title defence after last season’s domestic double.
Head-to-head stats favour Al-Ittihad, who have won four of the five previous encounters against Al Akhdoud, with one draw and no losses.
Al Akhdoud welcome reigning champions Al-Ittihad to Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Najran for their opening clash of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 season on Saturday (August 30, 2025). Watch the Al Akhdoud vs Al-Ittihad football match live tonight.
The Najran-based side, nicknamed the Knights, are entering their third consecutive top-flight campaign under Brazilian manager Paulo Sergio. Last season, they finished 15th, narrowly avoiding relegation.
Al Ittihad, known as the Tigers, arrive as the holders, having clinched the domestic double last season under French coach Laurent Blanc. With stars like Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and Moussa Diaby in their ranks, they remain one of the most formidable sides in the league.
Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr opened their Saudi Pro League campaign with a stunning 5-0 away win over Al Taawoun on Friday. Joao Felix marked his league debut with a hat-trick while Ronaldo converted a penalty and Kingsley Coman added another, as Jorge Jesus' side registered a dominant win.
In October, Al-Nassr will be in India for their AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Group D fixture against ISL outfit FC Goa. Al-Zawraa SC of Iraq and FC Istiklol of Tajikistan are the other two teams in the group.
Al Akhdoud Vs Al-Ittihad Head-To-Head Record
Historically, the Tigers have dominated this fixture, winning four of the five previous meetings, with one draw and no losses to the Knights.
Al Akhdoud Vs Al-Ittihad Live Streaming
When and where will the Al Akhdoud vs Al-Ittihad, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match be played?
The Al Akhdoud vs Al-Ittihad match will be played at Prince Hathloul Bin Abdul Aziz Sport City Stadium, Najran, on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 11:30 pm IST.
Where will the Al Akhdoud vs Al-Ittihad, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
Fans in India can watch the match live on the FanCode app and website.