Transfers: Kingsley Coman Bids Emotional Farewell To Bayern Munich After Joining Al-Nassr

Coman joined Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr
The Frenchman leaves Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich
Coman had signed in 2015 on-loan from Juve
Kingsley Coman said Bayern Munich will always hold a special place in his heart after ending his 10-year stay in Bavaria to join Al-Nassr.
Coman has penned a three-year contract with the Saudi Pro League club, who have reportedly agreed to pay €30m for his services.
The France international first joined Bayern on a two-year loan from Juventus in 2015, and he went on to make 339 appearances for the club as his stay was made permanent.
He scored 72 goals and registered 71 assists for the Bundesliga giants, with his most notable strike being the only goal of the 2019-20 Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.
Coman has become Al-Nassr's fifth signing ahead of the new season, with former Barcelona centre-back Inigo Martinez and Portugal international Joao Felix also joining the club.
Al-Nassr also tied Cristiano Ronaldo down to a new two-year contract in June, and Coman immediately joined up with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at a pre-season training camp in Hong Kong on Saturday.
Before making that trip, Coman took to Instagram to bid farewell to Bayern, writing: "It's hard to believe that nearly 10 years have passed since I first made Munich my home as a 19-year-old.
"In that time, I've been blessed to share unforgettable memories and success with this incredible club.
"Nine Bundesliga titles, six Super Cups, three German Cups, a Club World Cup, and, above all, my proudest moment; scoring the winning goal in the 2020 Champions League final in Lisbon.
"This club will forever be a part of me, and I wish Bayern nothing but continued success in the seasons ahead. From the bottom of my heart, thank you."
Al-Nassr face Pro League champions Al-Ittihad in the semi-finals of the Saudi Super Cup in Hong Kong on Tuesday, with their league campaign beginning against Al-Taawoun on August 29.