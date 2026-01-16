Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Ettifaq Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

Al-Ittihad face Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Pro League on January 16 in Jeddah
Al-Ittihad hold head-to-head advantage over Al-Ettifaq as they chase AFC Champions League spot
Find out when and where to watch the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ettifaq match live on TV and online
Al-Ittihad host Al-Ettifaq at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Friday in a Matchday 15 fixture of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26. Both clubs are locked in a tight mid-table battle, with only five points and one place separating the sides after 14 matches.
The defending champions begin the round sixth in the standings with 27 points, while Al-Ettifaq sit seventh on 22 points. A win tonight will be another step towards the AFC Champions League, which remains within reach.
After lifting the Saudi Pro League title last season, Al-Ittihad entered the new campaign with high expectations but have struggled, trailing league leaders Al-Hilal by 11 points. That said, Sergio Conceicao’s side are enjoying a resurgence, remaining unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions, which includes six wins and one draw.
Al-Ittihad have won five successive league games at the King Abdullah Sports City and have not registered a draw in 15 consecutive home league matches. They have clinched three straight home clean sheets and conceded just two goals across their last five league fixtures.
Al-Ettifaq travel to Jeddah aiming to reignite their push towards continental qualification. Saad Al-Shehri’s side suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Al-Khaleej last weekend, which brought an end to a seven-match unbeaten run.
Before that, Al-Ettifaq had been in encouraging form, winning four of their previous five league outings. They were also unbeaten in their last three league matches on the road, recording two wins and a draw. However, both of those away victories came against teams currently fighting relegation.
The Knight of Ad-Dahna will be wary of recent history at this venue. Their most recent visit to the King Abdullah Sports City ended in a 3-2 defeat in April.
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ettifaq: Head-To-Head Records
Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq have faced each other 44 times across all competitions. Al-Ittihad have the head-to-head advantage with 23 wins, while Al-Ettifaq have won 10 times. 11 games have ended as draws.
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League match being played?
The Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League match will be played on Friday, January 16, 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 11:00 PM IST. The match will be hosted at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.
Where to watch the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League match live on TV and online?
The Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League match will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcast of the game in the country.