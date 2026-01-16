Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ettifaq LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Tigers Eye To Maintain Winning Streak
Al-Ittihad Vs Al Ettifaq Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of matchday 16 between Al-Ittihad and Al Ettifaq at King Abdullad Sport City Stadium, Jeddah city, Saudi Arabia on January 16
Al-Ittihad will lock horns with Al-Ettifaq in matchday 16 of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 at the King Abdullad Sport City Stadium on January 16. X/Al-Ittihad
Al-Ittihad Vs Al Ettifaq Highlights, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the matchday 16 of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 between Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq at the King Abdullad Sport City Stadium, Jeddah city, Saudi Arabia on January 16. The Tigers are sixth in the points table with 27 points from 14 matches, while the visitors are just one spot beneath them with 22 points in the same number of matches. Al-Ittihad will be vying to defend their title, however the competiton hasn't been easy as they are 11 points apart from the table-toppers Al-Hilal. Al-Ettifaq, on the other hand, have remained unbeaten in their three consecutive away matches with two wins and a draw. Both of their wins have been against Al-Riyadh and Al-Najma, who are currently on the verge of getting relegated and they will be looking to register a win against a strong home team to boost their chances in the competition. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ettifaq LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Starting XIs
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ettifaq LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Head-To-Head
Matches: 73
Al Ittihad: 42
Al Ettifaq: 14
Draws: 17
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ettifaq LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Match Details
Match: Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Ettifaq
Venue: King Abdullad Sport City Stadium, Jeddah city
Time: 11:00 PM IST
Streaming: FanCode (India)
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ettifaq LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Hi There
Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of matchday 15 of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 between Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq at the King Abdullad Sport City Stadium. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.