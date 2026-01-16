Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ettifaq LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Tigers Eye To Maintain Winning Streak

Al-Ittihad Vs Al Ettifaq Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of matchday 16 between Al-Ittihad and Al Ettifaq at King Abdullad Sport City Stadium, Jeddah city, Saudi Arabia on January 16

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ettifaq Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26:
Al-Ittihad will lock horns with Al-Ettifaq in matchday 16 of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 at the King Abdullad Sport City Stadium on January 16. X/Al-Ittihad
Al-Ittihad Vs Al Ettifaq Highlights, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the matchday 16 of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 between Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq at the King Abdullad Sport City Stadium, Jeddah city, Saudi Arabia on January 16. The Tigers are sixth in the points table with 27 points from 14 matches, while the visitors are just one spot beneath them with 22 points in the same number of matches. Al-Ittihad will be vying to defend their title, however the competiton hasn't been easy as they are 11 points apart from the table-toppers Al-Hilal. Al-Ettifaq, on the other hand, have remained unbeaten in their three consecutive away matches with two wins and a draw. Both of their wins have been against Al-Riyadh and Al-Najma, who are currently on the verge of getting relegated and they will be looking to register a win against a strong home team to boost their chances in the competition. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ettifaq LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Starting XIs

Al-Ittihad: P.Rajkovic, D.Pereira, Al Shanqiti, H.Kadish, A.Sharahili, M.Diaby, S.Bergwijn, N.Kanté, R.Fernandes, M.Doumbia, K.Benzema

Al-Ettifaq: M.Rodák, F.Calvo, R.Al Otaibi, A.Khateeb, J.Hendry, M.Nkota, M.Ali, Á.Medrán, F.Al Ghamdi, M.Dembélé, K.Al Ghannam

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ettifaq LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Head-To-Head

Matches: 73

Al Ittihad: 42

Al Ettifaq: 14

Draws: 17

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ettifaq LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Match Details

Match: Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Ettifaq

Venue: King Abdullad Sport City Stadium, Jeddah city

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Streaming: FanCode (India)

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ettifaq LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Hi There

Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of matchday 15 of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 between Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq at the King Abdullad Sport City Stadium. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs GG LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Radha Yadav Claims Georgia Wareham With Brilliant Catch

  2. Saurashtra Vs Punjab Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy SF: Vishvaraj Hits 74-Ball Hundred | SAU 280/1 (38)

  3. Bangladesh T20 World Cup Deadlock: ICC Team Visiting Dhaka To Resolve Issue - Report

  4. IPL 2026: RCB Propose Idea Of Install AI Cameras For Crowd Control At Chinnaswamy Stadium

  5. Was Gautam Gambhir Behind Rohit Sharma's Dismissal As ODI Captain? Ex-IND Player Makes Staggering Claims

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  2. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  3. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  5. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  4. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

  5. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

  2. BMC Elections: Majority Of Exit Polls Predict BJP–Shiv Sena Clean Sweep

  3. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  4. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  5. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  2. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  3. European NATO Allies Deploy Symbolic Forces To Greenland

  4. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  5. Tehran's Trauma Resonates Across The World

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

  2. India-EU Trade Deal Near Finish Line As Uncertainty Clouds US Pact

  3. Mauni Amavasya Significance In Astrology: Planetary Influence, Rituals, And Auspicious Remedies

  4. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  5. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  6. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  7. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Soon: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  8. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC? Trinamool Asks SC