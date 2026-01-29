Al Fateh 0-1 Al-Ittihad LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Al-Shehri Goal Fires The Tigers Ahead

Al-Ittihad's Saleh Al-Shehri celebrates after scoring againt Al Fateh during the Saudi Pro League match on January 29, 2026. | Photo: X/ittihad_en

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 matchday 19 clash between Al Fateh and Al-Ittihad at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium in Hofuf, Saudi Arabia on Thursday (January 29). Hosts Al Fateh enter the match in 10th place with 21 points, while the visitors Al-Ittihad are sixth in the standings with 30 points. Sergio Conceicao’s side arrive as the stronger team on paper, continuing to push for a place in the upper reaches of the table. Follow the live scores and updates from the SPL football clash.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Jan 2026, 09:35:12 pm IST Al Fateh vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Score: 2nd Half | FAT 0-1 ITT The referee blows his whistle to get the second half underway. One change at the break from Al Fateh, with Zubaidi coming on to replace Fernandes.

29 Jan 2026, 09:19:28 pm IST Al Fateh vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Score: HT | FAT 0-1 ITT The referee blows his whistle to bring the first half to an end. The visitors have had 11 shots, four of them on target, but still lead by the solitary strike from Al-Shehri.

29 Jan 2026, 08:56:28 pm IST Al Fateh vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Score: 25' FAT 0-1 ITT Having enjoyed more of the ball so far, Al-Ittihad finally get the breakthrough as Al-Shehri finds the back of the net. Brilliant work from Doumbia, who cut inside past the full-back before having a shot. The goalkeeper parried it into the path of Al-Shehri, who bundled the ball in.

29 Jan 2026, 08:31:22 pm IST Al Fateh vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Score: KO | FAT 0-0 ITT Referee Majed Mohammad Al-Shamrani blows his whistle, and the match is underway at in Hofuf. Stay tuned!

29 Jan 2026, 08:16:06 pm IST Al Fateh vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Score: Al-Ittihad Playing XI Starting XI: Predrag Rajkovic; Muhannad Shanqeeti, Danilo Pereira, Hassan Kadesh, Mario Mitaj; N'Golo Kante, Fabinho (c), Mahamdou Doumbia; Moussa Diaby, Saleh Al-Shehri, Roger Fernandes. Bench: Mohammed Al-Absi (gk), Mohammed Ali Barnawi, Ahmed Sharahili, Ahmed Al-Julaydan, Abdulaziz Al-Bishi, Mohammed Fallatah, Hamed Al-Ghamdi, AHmed Al-Ghamdi, Awad Al-Nashri.

29 Jan 2026, 08:16:06 pm IST Al Fateh vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Score: Al Fateh Playing XI Starting XI: Fernando Pacheco; Ziyad Aljari, Jorge Fernandes, Marwane Saadane, Abdulaziz Al-Swealem; Zaydou Youssouf, Naif Masoud; Saeed Baattia, Matias Vargas, Wesley Delgado; Mouad Batna (c). Bench: Amin Al-Bukhari (gk), Hussain Qasim, Mohammed Al-Sarnoukh, Sofiane Bendebka, Fahad Zubaidi, Mohammed Al-Sahihi, Ali Al Masoud, Faisal Al Abdulwahed, Abdullah Al-Anazi.