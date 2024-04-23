After a stunning 4-2 victory in the first leg game, the Al Ain footballers have travelled to Saudi for the AFC Champions League second-leg semi-final match against Al Hilal set to take place on April 23, Tuesday at the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh. (More Football News)
Al Ain is leading the semi-final leg with an aggregate score of 4-2 and is currently on top of Group A. They have won five out of six matches and have shown an electrifying performance in the knockouts. In 2003, the team clinched their inaugural AFC Champions League trophy. A win in the upcoming semi-final match will be their first one since 2016.
Meanwhile, Al Hilal, the four-time winner of the AFC Champions League, had a disappointing evening against Hernan Crespo's team in the first leg match, but they are now seeking revenge. The team has an additional point of motivation as Al Ain ended their world record winning streak of 34 matches. The powerhouse team is eager to make a comeback.
Al Hilal and Al Ain have faced each other 15 times in the past. Neymar's side has won 8 out of those matches, while Al Ain has only won 5 times. Two of their encounters ended in a draw. Over the last five matches, both teams have won two games each, with one ending in a draw.
When is AFC Champions League Al-Hilal vs Al Ain 2nd leg semi-final match?
The AFC Champions League second leg semi-final match between Al Hilal and Al Ain will be held on April 23, Tuesday at 11:30 pm IST at the Kingdom Arena, in Riyadh.
Where to watch the AFC Champions League Al-Hilal vs Al Ain 2nd leg semi-final match on TV?
The AFC Champions League Al-Hilal vs Al Ain 2nd leg semi-final match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the AFC Champions League Al-Hilal vs Al Ain 2nd leg semi-final match online?
The match will be available to stream online on FanCode app in India.