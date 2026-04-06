Aizawl FC 1-1 Sreenidi Deccan FC, Indian Football League 2026: AFC, SDFC Share Spoils In Hyderabad

The result saw the Deccan Warriors move up to second in the table with 12 points from seven matches, behind Diamond Harbour FC, who have a game in hand

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Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC
While Colombian forward David Castañeda Muñoz gave the hosts the lead in the first half, an own goal by defender Jagdeep Singh restored parity late in the second period. Photo: IFL
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Aizawl FC held Sreenidi Deccan FC to a 1-1 draw in Hyderabad

  • Castaneda Muñoz gave the hosts the lead in the first half

  • Aizawl FC remain fifth with nine points in the table

Aizawl FC displayed spirited performance to hold Sreenidi Deccan FC to a 1-1 draw in an Indian Football League match on Sunday.

While Colombian forward David Castañeda Muñoz gave the hosts the lead in the first half, an own goal by defender Jagdeep Singh restored parity late in the second period.

The result saw the Deccan Warriors move up to second in the table with 12 points from seven matches, behind Diamond Harbour FC, who have a game in hand.

Aizawl FC, meanwhile, remain fifth with nine points from the same number of games.

Sreenidi dominated proceedings from kick-off and created early opportunities through a series of free-kicks in dangerous areas.

Muñoz fired one wide, while Romawia struck the crossbar with another, offering a glimpse of what was to follow.

The breakthrough arrived just before the half-hour mark. A long ball from Hardik Bhatt found Muñoz in space at the edge of the box. The Colombian controlled superbly with his back to the goal before turning and firing a right-footed effort past Lalhruai at the near post.

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Paulo Cezar, who impressed with his physical presence and attacking intent before being forced off through injury, came close to doubling the lead in stoppage time, but his close-range header drifted wide.

Despite dominating possession, Sreenidi went into the break with only a slender advantage.

Fanai was the first to make a move in the second half, introducing Hriata from the bench in place of Vincent around the 65th minute.

Sreenidi’s intense pressing disrupted Aizawl’s short passing rhythm, forcing the visitors to adopt a more direct approach. Uzbek defender Timur Talipov delivered several long balls into the box, and the equaliser eventually came from one such situation.

Captain Rempuia swung in a cross from the right flank, and Jagdeep, attempting to clear, inadvertently headed the ball into his own net over goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh.

The goal came late in the contest, and despite seven minutes of added time, Sreenidi were unable to find a winner. Both sides ultimately shared the spoils, with Aizawl producing a resilient second-half performance to earn a deserved point.

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