AIFF Adopts Supreme Court-Approved Constitution, Leaves Out Two Critical Clauses

One contentious clause requires a Supreme Court nod for any amendment and the other one bars office-bearers from holding dual posts in the All India Football Federation and state units

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
AIFF Adopts Supreme Court-Approved Constitution, Leaves Out Two Critical Clauses
FIFA had set a deadline of October 30 for the constitution’s adoption to avoid All India Football Federation's suspension. Photo: AIFF
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • AIFF adopts new constitution at its special general body meeting

  • Contentious clauses omitted pending directions from Supreme Court

  • Matter could reportedly be taken up by SC on October 12 or 13

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) adopted its new constitution on Sunday (October 12, 2025) at its special general body meeting.

The constitution had been approved by the Supreme Court on September 19, after former apex court judge L Nageswara Rao prepared the draft with modifications and directed the federation to adopt it within four weeks.

However, two contentious clauses were omitted – one requiring a Supreme Court nod for any amendment and another barring office-bearers from holding dual posts in AIFF and state units – pending directions from the apex court.

Legal Clarifications And FIFA’s Deadline

The AIFF approached the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking clarification on clauses 23.3 and 25.3 (c) after objections were raised by FIFA, the world governing body. On Friday, an SC bench instructed the federation to inform its special general meeting that the court had agreed to offer clarification and would consult with Justice (retd) Rao to submit a report.

SC Entrusts Ex-Judge Rao With Task Of Preparing Report On Finalisation Of Constitution Of AIFF - null
SC Entrusts Ex-Judge Rao With Task Of Preparing Report On Finalisation Of Constitution Of AIFF

BY PTI

A virtual meeting with Justice Rao was held on Saturday, and PTI reported that the matter may be taken up by the SC on Monday or Tuesday. The report quoted an official as saying, "We can't say anything what the SC will do, we have to wait and watch only."

Related Content
Related Content

FIFA had set a deadline of October 30 for the constitution’s adoption to avoid suspension.

Clause Details And Executive Committee Impact

The draft constitution’s Article 23.3 includes a direct mandate: "Any such amendment shall not be given effect to without the leave of the Hon'ble Supreme Court."

Similarly, Clause (c) of Article 25.3 states: "In the event a person is elected as an Office-Bearer in the Executive Committee of the AIFF and holds a position of an Office-Bearer in a Member Association, he/she shall automatically be deemed to have vacated his/her position in the Member Association."

If the latter clause is adopted, a majority of AIFF's executive committee members may not be able to continue as office bearers of their respective state units. They can, however, continue to their respective posts in the state units if they resign from the membership of the AIFF's executive committee.

The AIFF executive committee comprises 16 elected officials and six co-opted eminent former players with voting rights. At least 12 of the elected officials, who also hold key roles in state units, face potential operational challenges unless they resign from their AIFF positions.

Structural Reforms And League Management Changes

Justice Rao’s draft introduces broad structural reforms. Officials may serve a maximum of 12 years in their lifetime, limited to two successive four-year terms. The restructured executive committee will consist of 14 members, including one president, two vice presidents (one male and one female), one treasurer, and ten additional members – with five drawn from eminent players, including at least two women.

The draft also provides for the removal of office bearers via a no-confidence motion. Furthermore, India's top-tier football league, that is Indian Super League (ISL), must now be solely owned and operated by the AIFF, transferring control from private players.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), a Reliance Industries subsidiary, has managed the ISL since 2014, and the league will adopt a promotion and relegation system aligned with global standards.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Healy Gets Ton, IND-W Search On| AUS-W 202-3 (31)

  2. Nepal Vs UAE Match Report, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: NEP Hold Their Nerve, Win By 1 Run

  3. IND-W Vs AUS-W, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: India March To Record 330-Run Total In Vizag - Check Stats

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Jayden Seales Fined, Handed Demerit Point For Code Of Conduct Breach

  5. India Vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana Becomes Fastest, Youngest To Score 5,000 ODI Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

  3. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Stunned By World No. 204 Valentin Vacherot In Semi-final

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Coco Gauff Holds Nerve Against Jasmine Paolini To Book Place In Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  2. As Sangh Turned 100, Has Modi-Shah Turned The RSS Into Their Errand Boy?

  3. No Women Allowed: How The Taliban Transported Its Misogyny To India

  4. Why Tamil Nadu’s Self-Respect Legacy Continues to Checkmate the Rise of Hindutva Politics

  5. The Deep State | Christophe Jaffrelot Interview

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Hamas Announces Release Of Israeli Hostages Ahead Of Trump-Led Peace Summit In Egypt

  2. Israel Pulls Back Troops As Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect

  3. White House Criticises Nobel Committee For Not Awarding Peace Prize To Trump

  4. Palestinians Begin Returning To Northern Gaza As Israel Announces Ceasefire

  5. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away

  2. Bengaluru Weekend Weather Alert: Unsettled with Heavy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  3. ED Arrests Reliance Power CFO Over Rs 68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee

  4. BSEB Releases Provisional Bihar DElEd 2025 Answer Key: Download, Objection Process & Score Calculation

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  6. India Vs West Indies Cricket Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2: Gill, Jadeja Put IND In Driver's Seat | WI 140/4 (43)

  7. Amitabh Bachchan At 83 | The Tireless And Peerless Titan

  8. Guru Of Exclusion: Golwalkwar's Gospel Of Communal Politics