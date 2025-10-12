AIFF Adopts Supreme Court-Approved Constitution, Leaves Out Two Critical Clauses

AIFF adopts new constitution at its special general body meeting
Contentious clauses omitted pending directions from Supreme Court
Matter could reportedly be taken up by SC on October 12 or 13
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) adopted its new constitution on Sunday (October 12, 2025) at its special general body meeting.
The constitution had been approved by the Supreme Court on September 19, after former apex court judge L Nageswara Rao prepared the draft with modifications and directed the federation to adopt it within four weeks.
However, two contentious clauses were omitted – one requiring a Supreme Court nod for any amendment and another barring office-bearers from holding dual posts in AIFF and state units – pending directions from the apex court.
Legal Clarifications And FIFA’s Deadline
The AIFF approached the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking clarification on clauses 23.3 and 25.3 (c) after objections were raised by FIFA, the world governing body. On Friday, an SC bench instructed the federation to inform its special general meeting that the court had agreed to offer clarification and would consult with Justice (retd) Rao to submit a report.
A virtual meeting with Justice Rao was held on Saturday, and PTI reported that the matter may be taken up by the SC on Monday or Tuesday. The report quoted an official as saying, "We can't say anything what the SC will do, we have to wait and watch only."
Clause Details And Executive Committee Impact
The draft constitution’s Article 23.3 includes a direct mandate: "Any such amendment shall not be given effect to without the leave of the Hon'ble Supreme Court."
Similarly, Clause (c) of Article 25.3 states: "In the event a person is elected as an Office-Bearer in the Executive Committee of the AIFF and holds a position of an Office-Bearer in a Member Association, he/she shall automatically be deemed to have vacated his/her position in the Member Association."
If the latter clause is adopted, a majority of AIFF's executive committee members may not be able to continue as office bearers of their respective state units. They can, however, continue to their respective posts in the state units if they resign from the membership of the AIFF's executive committee.
The AIFF executive committee comprises 16 elected officials and six co-opted eminent former players with voting rights. At least 12 of the elected officials, who also hold key roles in state units, face potential operational challenges unless they resign from their AIFF positions.
Structural Reforms And League Management Changes
Justice Rao’s draft introduces broad structural reforms. Officials may serve a maximum of 12 years in their lifetime, limited to two successive four-year terms. The restructured executive committee will consist of 14 members, including one president, two vice presidents (one male and one female), one treasurer, and ten additional members – with five drawn from eminent players, including at least two women.
The draft also provides for the removal of office bearers via a no-confidence motion. Furthermore, India's top-tier football league, that is Indian Super League (ISL), must now be solely owned and operated by the AIFF, transferring control from private players.
Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), a Reliance Industries subsidiary, has managed the ISL since 2014, and the league will adopt a promotion and relegation system aligned with global standards.
