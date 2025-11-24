AIFF Acts On SC Order, Adopts Clause That Prohibits Office-Bearers From Holding Dual Posts

In its October 15 order, the Supreme Court had asked the All India Football Federation to adopt within three weeks Article 25.3 (c) and (d), which prohibit executive committee members of the national body to hold office in a state association. This will, however, not be applicable on the current AIFF dispensation led by president Kalyan Chaubey, whose tenure ends in September 2026

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
AIFF Acts On SC Order, Adopts Clause That Prohibits Office-Bearers From Holding Dual Posts
The AIFF adopted the clause in its virtual Special General Meeting. Photo: File/AIFF
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • AIFF has adopted the contentious clause of its new SC-approved constitution

  • Clause prohibits federation's office bearers from holding dual posts in the national body and state units

  • Provision will, however, not be applicable on the current AIFF dispensation

Acting on the directive of the Supreme Court, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday adopted the contentious clause of the new constitution that prohibits its office bearers from holding dual posts in the national body and state units.

The Supreme Court, in its order dated October 15, had asked the AIFF to adopt within three weeks Article 25.3 (c) and (d), which prohibit executive committee members of the national body to hold office in a state association.

This will, however, not be applicable on the current AIFF dispensation led by president Kalyan Chaubey, whose tenure ends in September 2026.

"The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday formally adopted Article 25.3 (c) and (d) of the Constitution as directed by the Supreme Court (SC) of India, pursuant to its order dated October 15, 2025," the national federation said in a statement.

According to Article 25.3 (c) and (d), an office bearer in the executive committee of the AIFF cannot hold a position as an office bearer in a member/state association.

The apex body said in its statement, "The AIFF Constitution is now in accordance with the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India and the framework recommended by Justice (Retd) L Nageswara Rao. With this, a matter pending since 2017 stands conclusively resolved.

Related Content
Related Content

"The AlFF expresses its sincere appreciation and gratitude to all stakeholders and contributors whose time, effort, and cooperation were integral to the successful completion of this process. In alignment with the statutes of FIFA and the AFC, the AIFF remains committed to its mandate to develop, govern, and promote football across India," it added.

The AIFF adopted the clause in its virtual Special General Meeting (SGM).

The AIFF had on October 12 adopted the SC-approved constitution at its Special General Body Meeting but had left out two contentious articles 23.3, and 25.3 (c) and (d) "pending directions from the Apex court".

The SC had on September 19 approved the draft constitution of the AIFF prepared by former apex court judge L Nageswara Rao with certain modifications, and directed the federation to adopt it within four weeks.

But the two clauses of the draft constitution -- one relating to requirement of SC nod for amendment and another prohibiting office-bearers from holding dual posts in the AIFF and state units -- had caused headache to the top brass.

Earlier, a bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi also recognised the election of current executive committee members of the AIFF headed by president Chaubey and said there is no point in holding a fresh poll, as only one year tenure was left.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

  2. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Key Reasons For Team India's Struggles Against South Africa

  3. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

  4. India Vs South Africa: Cricketing Taboo Of Follow On Returns After Guwahati Collapse

  5. India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  4. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  5. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  2. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  4. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  5. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy

  2. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  3. Assam to Table Private Panel Report on Assam Agitation Violence for First Time

  4. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Dissolves All Units After Bihar Poll Rout

  5. Afsar Raj, Maha Jungle Raj’: Opposition Corners Nitish Govt Over VIP Leader’s Daylight Murder

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  2. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  3. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  4. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  5. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. Modi Calls For Global AI Compact And Human-Centred Tech At G20

  3. G20 Security Success Must Become Standard For Citizens, Says Expert

  4. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  5. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

Latest Stories

  1. Dharmendra Dies At 89: Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar Pay Emotional Tribute To The He-Man Of Bollywood

  2. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  3. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  4. Biratnagar Kings Vs Janakpur Bolts Highlights, Nepal Premier League 2025: BIK Beat JKB By 9 Runs In Low-Scoring Affair

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  6. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  7. Horoscope Today, November 24, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  8. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy