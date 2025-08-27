AEK Larnaca Vs SK Brann Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League Playoff 2nd Leg: Preview, Head-To-Head, More

AEK Larnaca play SK Brann in the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 playoff second leg on 27 August
AEK Larnaca welcome SK Brann to the AEK Arena – Georgios Karapatakis in Cyprus on Wednesday (August 27, 2025) for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying playoff tie.
The Cypriot side will be aiming to overturn a 2-1 defeat from the first leg in Bergen, Norway. Karol Angielska had given Larnaca an early lead in the 16th minute, but Brann responded quickly through Felix Horn Myhre, and the hosts sealed the win with a dramatic injury-time goal from Jonas Torsvik.
Regardless of the outcome tonight, both teams are guaranteed a place in European competition this season, with the losing side dropping into the UEFA Conference League.
AEK Larnaca Vs SK Brann Head-To-Head Record
AEK Larnaca and SK Brann have met only once before, in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff on August 21, 2025. In that match, Brann clinched a 2-1 home victory, giving them the edge in the head-to-head series (Wins: Brann 1, AEK Larnaca 0, Draws 0)
AEK Larnaca Vs SK Brann Live Streaming Details
When is the AEK Larnaca Vs SK Brann, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match being played?
The AEK Larnaca Vs SK Brann, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match will be played on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 10:00 PM IST.
Where is the AEK Larnaca Vs SK Brann, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match being played?
The AEK Larnaca Vs SK Brann, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match will be played at the AEK Arena – Georgios Karapatakis in Cyprus.
Where to watch the AEK Larnaca Vs SK Brann, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match live online?
The AEK Larnaca Vs SK Brann, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match will be live-streamed in India on the Sony LIV app and website.
Where to watch the AEK Larnaca Vs SK Brann, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match live telecast?
The AEK Larnaca Vs SK Brann, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg match will be televised live on the Sony TEN 5 and Sony TEN 5 HD channels in India.