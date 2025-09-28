AC Milan Vs Napoli Live Streaming, Serie A 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Italian League Match On TV And Online

San Siro will be set on Sunday as AC Milan square off against reigning holders Napoli in a heavyweight Serie A showdown. The Rossoneri come into this clash on the back of a 3-0 victory over Udinese. Christian Pulisic stole the show alongside Youssouf Fofana too got on the scoresheet.
As for Napoli, they edged Pisa 3-2 in their last Serie A encounter at the Maradona. Goals from Billy Gilmour, Leonardo Spinazzola, and Lorenzo Lucca saw Gli Azzuri clinch three points.
Kick-off:
Location: Milan, Italy
Stadium: San Siro Stadium
Date: Monday, September 29
Kick-off Time: 12:15 a.m. IST
AC Milan vs Napoli, Serie A 2025-26: Head-to-Head
Total matches: 172
AC Milan won: 69
Napoli won: 51
Draws: 52
AC Milan vs Napoli, Serie A 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the AC Milan vs Napoli, Serie A 2025-26 match be played?
The AC Milan vs Napoli, Serie A 2025-26 match will be played at the San Siro, Italy on Monday, September 29, 2025 at 12:15am IST.
Where will the AC Milan vs Napoli, Serie A 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The AC Milan vs Napoli, Serie A 2025-26 match will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India. It will be broadcast on DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K in Italy.