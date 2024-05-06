Football

AC Milan 3-3 Genoa: Thiaw Own Goal Denies Rossoneri In Six-Goal Serie A Thriller

Second-half goals from Matteo Gabbia and Olivier Giroud put AC Milan on course for victory, but a late own goal from Malick Thiaw rescued a point for Genoa

Advertisement

Genoa drew 3-3 with AC Milan in Serie A.
info_icon

Milan were pegged back to a thrilling 3-3 draw by Genoa in Serie A on Sunday. (More Football News)

Second-half goals from Matteo Gabbia and Olivier Giroud put Milan on course for victory, but a late own goal from Malick Thiaw rescued a point for the visitors.

Genoa's Mateo Retegui converted a penalty five minutes in, but Milan equalised just before half-time through an Alessandro Florenzi header.

Monza's Milan Đurić celebrates after scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Serie A soccer match between Monza and Lazio at the U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy, Saturday May 4 , 2024. - (Alberto Mariani/LaPresse via AP)
Serie A Wrap: Monza Hit Lazio's Champions League Hopes In 2-2 Draw; Inter Lose At Sassuolo

BY Associated Press

The visitors regained the lead three minutes into the second half, however, when Caleb Ekuban sent a towering header home.

Advertisement

Milan turned the game around in three minutes, as Gabbia headed home in the 72nd and Giroud scored the hosts' third of the match with a volley from an acute angle.

Yet Genoa continued to push and a cross into the Milan box was inadvertently turned into his own net by defender Thiaw.

Second-placed Milan have 71 points, six ahead of Juventus who play later on Sunday. Genoa are 12th with 43 points.

Data Debrief: Like a fine wine

Age really is just a number for Milan's veteran campaigner Giroud, who has scored 14 goals in Serie A this season.

Advertisement

It is his highest tally in a single league campaign since netting 16 for Arsenal in the Premier League in 2015-16.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates