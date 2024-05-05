Football

Serie A Wrap: Monza Hit Lazio's Champions League Hopes In 2-2 Draw; Inter Lose At Sassuolo

The result ended Lazio's four-match winning run and left Igor Tudor's side seventh, three points behind Roma, which occupies fifth place and the final Champions League qualifying position after Italy earned an extra spot in next season's competition

Advertisement

(Alberto Mariani/LaPresse via AP)
Monza's Milan Đurić celebrates after scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Serie A soccer match between Monza and Lazio at the U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy, Saturday May 4 , 2024. Photo: (Alberto Mariani/LaPresse via AP)
info_icon

Milan Duric scored twice, including a stoppage-time equalizer, as Monza held Lazio 2-2 in Serie A to hinder the capital club's chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League. (More Football News)

The result ended Lazio's four-match winning run and left Igor Tudor's side seventh, three points behind Roma, which occupies fifth place and the final Champions League qualifying position after Italy earned an extra spot in next season's competition.

Sixth-place Atalanta is only a point ahead of Lazio but has played two fewer matches.

At the other end of the table, relegation-threatened Sassuolo recorded a surprise — but crucial — 1-0 victory over newly crowned Serie A champion Inter Milan.

Advertisement

Things appeared to be going to plan for Lazio when it took the lead in the 11th minute. Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio did brilliantly to palm Daichi Kamada's deflected strike onto the bar but Ciro Immobile tapped in the rebound.

Sassuolo stunned Inter on Saturday - null
Sassuolo 1-0 Inter Milan, Serie A: Champions Suffer Surprise Defeat

BY Stats Perform

It was the Lazio captain's first goal since February.

Monza went close several times and equalized in the 73rd when Ðuric fired in the rebound after a great save by Christos Mandas to parry Giulio Donati's header. The goal was initially ruled out for offside but that decision was overturned by the video assistant referee.

Advertisement

Donati went from hero to villain 10 minutes later as his woeful back pass was intercepted by Matías Vecino, who fired past a stranded Di Gregorio and into an empty net to restore Lazio's lead.

However, Ðuric headed in Matteo Pessina's cross in the second minute of stoppage time.

RARE LOSS

Inter, which won its 20th Serie A title last month, endured only its second league defeat of the season. Its only other loss, back in September, was also against Sassuolo.

Armand Laurienté returned from suspension and his 20th-minute strike was enough to give Sassuolo its second win in its last 16 matches.

Lautaro Martínez thought he had equalized on the stroke of halftime but it was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Sassuolo moved to within two points of safety, just below Hellas Verona, Frosinone and Empoli which are all on the same number of points.

Empoli will host Frosinone on Sunday, and Verona plays Fiorentina.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates