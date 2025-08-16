Liverpool FC: Arne Slot Confident Of Federico Chiesa Future At Reds After Bournemouth Heroics

Arne Slot is confident Federico Chiesa will remain at Liverpool for the 2025-26 season after his late heroics in their Premier League opener against Bournemouth.
Chiesa emerged from the bench to put his side ahead in the 88th minute at Anfield, with Mohamed Salah's stoppage-time strike sealing a 4-2 win for the defending champions.
Liverpool had gone two goals in front thanks to Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo, before Antoine Semenyo's double restored parity in the contest.
But the Reds were not to be denied an opening-day triumph, with Chiesa reacting quickest to a loose ball to volley home his first Premier League goal for the Reds.
Indeed, the Italian scored Liverpool's latest-ever winning goal on matchday one, as his finish found the back of the net with 87 minutes and 46 minutes on the clock.
It has been a stop-start beginning to Chiesa's Liverpool career since arriving on Merseyside last summer in a reported £12m (€13.9m) move from Juventus.
He has played just 15 games across all competitions, starting four of those matches while registering just three goals and one assist.
Chiesa has been linked with a move away from Anfield before the transfer window slams shut on September 1, with a return to Serie A his mooted destination.
Slot, however, believes the 27-year-old has a future with the Reds.
"As long as he's here, it's definitely at Liverpool and I have no reason to believe something is going to change," the Liverpool boss said.
"He had a hard time last season getting his fitness ready. Unfortunately for him, he missed out on our Asian tour as well, so he missed quite a lot.
"When we needed Federico at 2-2, we brought him in, and he delivered, and that's always positive for your future at the club.
"After the fans sang for him so many times during the game and last season as well, I think it's nice for him to give something in return and that's definitely what he did today."