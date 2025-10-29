Liverpool FC: Dressing Room Silence Post Chelsea Defeat Viewed Positively By Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa has revealed the Liverpool squad did not vent their frustration vocally following Saturday's defeat to Brentford.
Instead, the Reds players' silence should be seen as a positive as they aim to arrest their alarming slump in form, so says Chiesa.
Liverpool went down 3-2 at the Gtech Community Stadium, as their losing streak in the Premier League stretched to four games. The Opta supercomputer now ranks the Reds' chances of retaining the title at just 11.1%.
Arne Slot's team have now lost five of their last six games across all competitions, with their sole win in that run coming when they thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Champions League last week.
Next up is a home clash against Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup. Liverpool have already lost to the Eagles twice this season, in the league and the Community Shield.
"No one was speaking, because afterwards, everyone knows," said Chiesa in an interview with The Times.
"Sometimes you don't have to speak about the situation. You know what's going on.
"So no one spoke because we have to think about what we can do better. Usually, when we are in this situation, the first thing that comes to your mind is to give more, train harder.
"It was good that after the game we didn't talk because it's a sign that everyone wants to change. Everyone wants to change the situation.
"It's many reasons and there's not just one thing. We don't and I don't care if it's this or that that is causing us not to win. For me, the most important thing is to work harder and then try to get the win.
"I always think positive and we have the quality and the players to bounce back and we have a fantastic manager, so I don't see any trouble. I hope there's not going to be any trouble in the future.
"At the beginning of the season we were winning and no one was questioning this and that and whatever, so we have to win because it's Liverpool."
Slot has faced some scrutiny in recent weeks after he seemed to criticise the direct approach employed by Liverpool's opponents during their poor patch of form.
Chiesa, though, insists Liverpool need to be ready for whatever their opponents throw at them.
He added: "We have players that are world class and that can be put in any situation and will perform. So I don't see any problem.
"If Crystal Palace wants to play long ball and long throw-ins, they are more than welcome to do so, because we're going to answer them with high intensity and winning duels, and trying to win."