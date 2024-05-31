Football

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Saudi Arabia Unimpressed With Pakistan's Facilities Ahead Of Clash

The Saudi Arabia team was scheduled to reach the Pakistan capital two days before the match on June 6 but will now arrive a day before the game

SaudiNT/X
Saudi Arabia Football Team is unhappy with the facilities provided by Pakistan. Photo: SaudiNT/X
info_icon

The Saudi Arabia football squad that is scheduled to play Pakistan in a second round match of the ongoing Asian Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has pushed back its arrival in Islamabad by a day due to poor training and ground conditions. (More Football News)

The Saudi Arabia team was scheduled to reach the Pakistan capital two days before the match on June 6 but will now arrive a day before the game.

A source in the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) said the Saudi Arabian football officials were not satisfied with the training fields and conditions at the Jinnah Sports Complex in Islamabad where the match will take place.

Pakistan are struggling at the bottom of Group G having lost their matches to Saudi Arabia in Al-Ahsa 0-4 and then 1-6 to Tajikistan. Jordan also defeated Pakistan in Islamabad, and in the return fixture in Amman, outclassed them 7-0.

Performance analyst and assistant coach of the Pakistan team, Trishan Patel, however, is optimistic that the side would put up an improved show against fancied Saudi Arabia side in the return fixture in June.

"The players realize they need to end the qualifiers on a good note and fight and they appear to be more committed to playing their final two games against Saudi and Tajikistan with more tactical understanding," Patel said.

