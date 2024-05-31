Football

Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach

Craig Bellamy and Vincent Kompany.
info_icon

Craig Bellamy has been named as acting head coach at Burnley following Vincent Kompany’s shock move to Bayern Munich. (More Football News)

The Belgian, who took over the Clarets in June 2022, could not keep Burnley in the Premier League, being relegated after a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham in their penultimate match of the season.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that Kompany was replacing Thomas Tuchel as Bayern head coach on a three-year deal.

Burnley have now announced that Bellamy will take on the role of acting head coach while they look for a permanent manager, with Mike Jackson as his assistant coach.

The Welshman was rumoured to be joining Kompany in Bavaria but is in the running to become the new Burnley manager, with Frank Lampard and Scott Parker also reportedly linked to the job. 

