Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

FIH Hockey 5s: Unbeaten Indian Men's Team Enters Final

India defeated Malaysia 7-3 before beating Poland 6-2 in their second match on Sunday.

FIH Hockey 5s: Unbeaten Indian Men's Team Enters Final
Nine-member Indian mens team for the inaugural edition of FIH Hockey 5s. HI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jun 2022 10:11 pm

The Indian men's team stormed into the final of the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s tournament with an unbeaten record after dominating wins over Malaysia and Poland in Lausanne on Sunday. (More Hockey News)

India first outplayed Malaysia 7-3, pumping in four goals in the second half in a stunning show before beating Poland 6-2 in the second match of the day.

The Graham Reid-coached side topped the five-team standings after the round-robin league stage with 10 points from three wins and one draw. India had beaten hosts Switzerland 4-3 and drawn with arch-rivals Pakistan 2-2 on Saturday.

Related stories

FIH Hockey 5s: Indian Men's Team Beats Switzerland And Draw Against Pakistan, Women Lose Both Matches

IND Vs JPN, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India Beat Japan To Clinch Bronze Medal

IND Vs KOR, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India Out Of Title Race With 4-4 Draw Against Korea

India will face Poland -- who finished second with six points -- again in the final later in the day. Pakistan would have qualified for the final and faced India had they won against Malaysia in their final league match but the match ended 5-5 draw. Pakistan finished third with five points.     

Raheel Mohammed continued his goal-scoring spree as he fired in three goals against Malaysia and then struck twice against Poland to play a pivotal role in India booking a summit clash berth.

He had also found the target thrice on Saturday -- twice against Switzerland and once against Pakistan. He has accumulated eight goals from four matches to lead the tournament's goal-scoring chart.

Besides Raheel's three strikes in the 8th, 14th and 18th minutes, Gursahibjit Singh (1st and 17th) and Sanjay (10th and 12th) were the other Indian scorers against Malaysia who scored through Rosdi Firadus (4th and 13th) and captain Noor Nabil (9th).

The Indians led 3-2 at the half time in the 20-minute match.

India completely dominated the match against Poland, surging to a 5-0 lead at half time through goals from Sanjay (2nd), Raheel (4th and 9th), Gursahibjit Singh (7th) and Mandeep Mor (10th). 

Moirangthem Rabichandra (15th) added one goal for India in the second session while Arzynski Gracjan (13th) and captain Kurowski Jacek (16th) reduced the margin for Poland.

Tags

Sports Hockey FIH Hockey 5s India National Hockey Team Malaysia National Hockey Team Poland National Hockey Team Graham Reid Raheel Mohammed Sanjay
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read