Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

FIFA World Cup 2022: In Protest-Riven Iran, Some Celebrate USA World Cup Victory

30 Nov | 20:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
france
France
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
australia
Australia
denmark
Denmark
01 Dec | 00:30 am
poland
Poland
argentina
Argentina
01 Dec | 00:30 am
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
mexico
Mexico
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
belgium
Belgium
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
canada
Canada
morocco
Morocco
02 Dec | 00:30 am
japan
Japan
spain
Spain
02 Dec | 00:30 am
costa rica
Costa Rica
germany
Germany
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
portugal
Portugal
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
ghana
Ghana
uruguay
Uruguay
Full Table
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Poland 2 1 1 0 2 4
Argentina 2 1 0 1 1 3
Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Mexico 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 2 2 0 0 4 6
Australia 2 1 0 1 -2 3
Denmark 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Tunisia 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 2 1 1 0 7 4
Japan 2 1 0 1 0 3
Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 -6 3
Germany 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Croatia 2 1 1 0 3 4
Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 4
Belgium 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Canada 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 2 2 0 0 3 6
Switzerland 2 1 0 1 0 3
Cameroon 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Serbia 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 2 2 0 0 3 6
Ghana 2 1 0 1 0 3
South Korea 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Uruguay 2 0 1 1 -2 1

FIFA World Cup 2022: In Protest-Riven Iran, Some Celebrate USA World Cup Victory

Cheering fans hit the streets in Iran's Kurdish-majority province of Kurdistan and fireworks lit the skies over the Bukan area of West Azerbaijan province to celebrate the Iranian team's 1-0 loss.

USA players celebrate their team's win over Iran.
USA players celebrate their team's win over Iran. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 30 Nov 2022 5:13 pm

Soccer fans in Iran's Kurdish region set off fireworks and honked car horns early Wednesday to celebrate the U.S. win over the Iranian national team in a politically charged World Cup match that divided the protest-riven country. (More Football News)

Cheering fans hit the streets in Iran's Kurdish-majority province of Kurdistan and fireworks lit the skies over the Bukan area of West Azerbaijan province to celebrate the Iranian team's 1-0 loss.

Some shouted “Death to the dictator,” a popular protest slogan referring to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Kurdish areas of Iran have been hot spots of ongoing anti-government demonstrations.

The protests first erupted in September, following the death of a young Kurdish woman in the custody of Iran's morality police in the capital of Tehran.

The protests quickly morphed into the most serious challenge to Iran's theocracy since its establishment in the 1979 Islamic Revolution. 

Iranian authorities have blamed foreign actors, chiefly the U.S., for orchestrating the protest movement, but have provided no evidence.

Iran's Kurdish-majority areas have seen waves of unrest amid nationwide protests against the government. 

The national team's loss to the United States was seen by some as a victory against what they see as oppression by the government.

Even in areas of Tehran some chanted protest slogans following the U.S. win.

Videos posted online showed cars out on the streets of Saqqez, the capital of Kurdistan province, and the hometown of Mahsa Amini, the young woman died in police custody in September.

But not everyone was cheering. Parham Azmand, a soccer fan in Tehran, said the Iranian team had done its best.

“We worked very hard, but we couldn't score although we did whatever we could," he said. 

"This was their day (the Americans). Our players did their best and I hope we will perform better in future world cups and God willing go through to the second round.”

Following the match, state TV commentator Mohammad Hossein Misaghi said the U.S. took advantage of “many opportunities” in the match.

“It was not our day,” said another commentator, Mohammadreza Ahmadi. He brushed off the defeat, saying “a match is like that; it has win and loss."

Tags
Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Iran National Football Team USA National Football Team Iran Protests Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Mahsa Amini
Advertisement

Other top stories

Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022: How To Watch Wales Vs England Group B Match Live

FIFA World Cup 2022: England Striker Harry Kane Available For Wales Clash

FIFA World Cup 2022: Protester With Rainbow Flag Runs Onto The Field During Portugal Vs Uruguay Game

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Win Against Uruguay To Confirm Round Of 16 Berth

FIFA World Cup 2022: Casemiro Helps Brazil Edge Past Switzerland To Enter Round Of 16

To Sing Or Not To Sing: Iran’s Dilemma Before High-Voltage Game Against USA In The World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar Stays Back At Team Hotel To Receive Treatment

FIFA World Cup 2022: Mohammed Kudus' Brace Helps Ghana Come Out On Top Against South Korea

FIFA World Cup 2022: 8.9 Million Viewers Turn Up To Stream Argentina Vs Mexico In USA

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: In Protest-Riven Iran, Some...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco Eye A Place In Round...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Rainbow Items Are Allowed At...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022, Japan Vs Spain Preview: Luis...