FIFA World Cup 2022: Fast-Rising Climate Risk Issues Seen In Energy-Rich Qatar

Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Live
poland
Poland
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
26 Nov | 21:30 pm
france
France
denmark
Denmark
27 Nov | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
mexico
Mexico
27 Nov | 15:30 pm
japan
Japan
costa rica
Costa Rica
27 Nov | 18:30 pm
belgium
Belgium
morocco
Morocco
27 Nov | 21:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
canada
Canada
28 Nov | 00:30 am
spain
Spain
germany
Germany
28 Nov | 15:30 pm
cameroon
Cameroon
serbia
Serbia
28 Nov | 18:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
ghana
Ghana
28 Nov | 21:30 pm
brazil
Brazil
switzerland
Switzerland
29 Nov | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
uruguay
Uruguay
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ecuador 2 1 1 0 2 4
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 4
Senegal 2 1 0 1 0 3
Qatar 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 2 1 1 0 4 4
USA 2 0 2 0 0 2
Wales 2 0 1 1 -2 1
Iran 2 1 0 1 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 1 3
Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 1
Poland 1 0 1 0 0 1
Argentina 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 1 1 0 0 3 3
Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 1
Tunisia 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Australia 2 1 0 1 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 1 1 0 0 7 3
Japan 1 1 0 0 1 3
Costa Rica 1 0 1 -7 0
Germany 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 1 1 0 0 1 3
Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 1
Canada 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 1 1 0 0 2 3
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 3
Cameroon 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Serbia 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 1 1 0 0 1 3
South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 1
Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 1
Ghana 1 0 0 1 -1 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
7
spain
Costa Rica
0
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
1
belgium
Canada
0
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
1
switzerland
Cameroon
0
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
0
uruguay
South Korea
0
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
3
portugal
Ghana
2
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
2
brazil
Serbia
0
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
0
wales
Iran
2
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
1
qatar
Senegal
3
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
1
netherlands
Ecuador
1
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
0
england
USA
0
26 Nov | 15:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
0
tunisia
Australia
1

FIFA World Cup 2022: Fast-Rising Climate Risk Issues Seen In Energy-Rich Qatar

Part of the reason is the warming waters of the Persian Gulf, a shallow, narrow sea that contributes to stifling humidity in Qatar during some months.

Qatar unveiled a plan last October to cut its emissions by a quarter by 2030
Qatar unveiled a plan last October to cut its emissions by a quarter by 2030 AP
img
AP
UPDATED 26 Nov 2022 6:46 pm

At a suburban park near Doha, the capital city of Qatar, cool air from vents in the ground blasted joggers on a November day that reached almost 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit). (More Football News)

The small park with air-conditioned paths is an apt illustration of World Cup host Qatar's answers, so far, to the rising temperatures its people face.

The wealthy Gulf Arab nation has been able to pay for extreme adaptive measures like this thanks to the natural gas it exports to the world.

A small peninsula that juts out into the Persian Gulf, Qatar sits in a region that, outside the Arctic, is warming faster than anyplace else on earth.

“It's already bad. And it's getting worse," said Jos Lelieveld, an atmospheric chemist at Germany's Max Planck Institute.

Part of the reason is the warming waters of the Persian Gulf, a shallow, narrow sea that contributes to stifling humidity in Qatar during some months.

“It's a pretty difficult environment. It's quite hostile,” said Karim Elgendy, an associate fellow at the London-based Chatham House think tank.

Without its ability to pay for imported food, heavy air-conditioning and desalinated ocean water, he said, the contemporary country couldn't exist.

Already, Qatar has faced a significant rise in temperatures compared to pre-industrial times.

Scientists and others concerned about climate change are trying to keep the Earth as a whole from warming by more than 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) on average because research shows it will be profoundly disruptive, making many people homeless, inundating coastlines and destroying ecosystems.

“Qatar has an enormous amount to lose in terms of the effects of climate change,” said Mohammed Ayoub, a professor at the Environment and Energy Research Institute at Qatar's Hamad bin Khalifa University.

It is one of the world's hottest countries and will experience even more heat extremes, floods, droughts and sand and dust storms.

CLIMATE PLEDGES

If Qatar is one of the world's wealthiest nations per capita, it is also one of the most polluting per person.

Around this country slightly smaller than the US state of Connecticut, large SUVs are a common sight, filled with cheap gasoline.

Air-conditioning blasts the insides of buildings year-round. Even the country's drinking water is energy-intensive, with nearly all of it coming from desalination plants that burn fossil fuel for the force needed to press ocean water through tiny filters to make it consumable.

In recent years, Qatar has inched forward making climate pledges. At the 2015 Paris climate talks, it did not commit to reducing emissions but set a goal six years later to cut emissions 25 percent by 2030.

One way would be to use carbon capture and storage at gas production facilities, a much-discussed technology that has yet to be deployed at scale.

Recently, the country also connected a solar power plant to its electric grid that could power 10 percent of the nation's energy needs at full capacity.

In Doha, there is a new metro system, more green spaces and parks, and the upscale Msheireb district, which was designed to take advantage of natural wind flows.

But it's not clear that Qatar can reach its reduction goal in seven years. At the recent UN climate conference in Egypt, Qatar's environment minister Sheikh Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani said the country was “working to translate these ambitions to facts”.

The ministry of environment and climate change did not respond to multiple requests from The Associated Press for comment on its emissions reduction plan.

In the past, it has said that one key effort will be to diversify Qatar's economy.

Many observers say hosting the World Cup is part of branching out from oil and gas to become an entertainment and events destination. But to hold the event, Qatar built enormous amounts of infrastructure over a 12-year period — with a massive carbon footprint, despite its claims otherwise.

“They can't diversify without spending money,” said Elgendy. "And that money will come from oil and gas. It's a bit of a conundrum.”

GLOBAL DEMAND FOR GAS

Qatari officials and some academics argue that exporting liquefied natural gas to the world can help the transition to clean energy because the fossil fuel is less polluting than oil and coal.

That view is increasingly unsupported by science as the extent of leaks from natural gas infrastructure becomes clear. Leaking natural gas is far more harmful for the climate than carbon dioxide, ton for ton.

Earlier this year, state-owned gas giant Qatar Energy joined an industry-led pledge to reduce nearly all methane emissions from operations by 2030. Methane is the principal constituent of natural gas.

But a real turn away from fossil fuels has yet to begin here.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Europe's race to replace gas from that country left Qatar — among the world's top natural gas producers and exporters — in pole position to benefit.

Qatar inked new deals with several energy companies, including a recent 27-year agreement to provide liquefied natural gas to Chinese oil and gas company Sinopec.

“Since the war in Ukraine, everyone is talking to the Qataris now to see if they can get that gas,” Elgendy said.

Tags
Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Qatar Climate Max Planck Institute (MPI) Chatham House Climate Crisis
Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: Singing Street Marshals Are The Unsung Heroes Of Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022: Arab Support Behind Tunisia Crucial Against Australia

FIFA World Cup 2022: It Was Not A Penalty; Cristiano Ronaldo Used All His Experience To Win It, Says Former Manchester United Teammate Wayne Rooney

FIFA World Cup 2022: Marcus Thuram Not Burdened By His Father's Achievements With France

FIFA World Cup 2022: Richarlison Brace Against Serbia Gives Brazil Flying Start

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghana Coach Otto Addo Criticizes The Referee After Portugal Game

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar Sprains His Ankle In Brazil's 2-0 Win Over Serbia

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo Creates History As Portugal Defeat Ghana In A 5-Goal Thriller

FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands Coach Louis Van Gaal Shares A Warm Hug With Senegalese Reporter

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Fast-Rising Climate Risk...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Australia Beat Tunisia 1-0...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Kevin de Bruyne, Belgium...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina Vs Mexico Preview:...