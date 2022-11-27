FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil Ponder Over Neymar's Replacement For Group Stage Matches

Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
argentina
Argentina
mexico
Mexico
27 Nov | 15:30 pm
japan
Japan
costa rica
Costa Rica
27 Nov | 18:30 pm
belgium
Belgium
morocco
Morocco
27 Nov | 21:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
canada
Canada
28 Nov | 00:30 am
spain
Spain
germany
Germany
28 Nov | 15:30 pm
cameroon
Cameroon
serbia
Serbia
28 Nov | 18:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
ghana
Ghana
28 Nov | 21:30 pm
brazil
Brazil
switzerland
Switzerland
29 Nov | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
uruguay
Uruguay
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
ecuador
Ecuador
senegal
Senegal
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
qatar
Qatar
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ecuador 2 1 1 0 2 4
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 4
Senegal 2 1 0 1 0 3
Qatar 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 2 1 1 0 4 4
USA 2 0 2 0 0 2
Wales 2 0 1 1 -2 1
Iran 2 1 0 1 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 1
Poland 2 1 1 0 2 4
Argentina 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 2 2 0 0 4 6
Denmark 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Tunisia 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Australia 2 1 0 1 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 1 1 0 0 7 3
Japan 1 1 0 0 1 3
Costa Rica 1 0 1 -7 0
Germany 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 1 1 0 0 1 3
Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 1
Canada 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 1 1 0 0 2 3
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 3
Cameroon 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Serbia 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 1 1 0 0 1 3
South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 1
Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 1
Ghana 1 0 0 1 -1 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
7
spain
Costa Rica
0
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
1
belgium
Canada
0
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
1
switzerland
Cameroon
0
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
0
uruguay
South Korea
0
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
3
portugal
Ghana
2
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
2
brazil
Serbia
0
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
0
wales
Iran
2
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
1
qatar
Senegal
3
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
1
netherlands
Ecuador
1
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
0
england
USA
0
26 Nov | 15:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
0
tunisia
Australia
1
26 Nov | 18:30 pm
poland
Poland
2
poland
Saudi Arabia
0
26 Nov | 21:30 pm
france
France
2
france
Denmark
1

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil Ponder Over Neymar's Replacement For Group Stage Matches

Brazil coach Tite brought nine forwards to the World Cup, and could also add a midfielder as Neymar's replacement if wanted.

Brazil's coach Tite shouts instructions during his team's match against Serbia.
Brazil's coach Tite shouts instructions during his team's match against Serbia. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 27 Nov 2022 12:51 am

With Neymar out for at least another match, Brazil coach Tite must now start thinking about a replacement — and this time he has plenty of options. (More Football News)

Brazil is not as Neymar-dependent as it used to be, and Tite could go several different ways to replace the Paris Saint-Germain forward for Monday's Group G match against Switzerland.

Neymar hurt his right ankle in Brazil's opening 2-0 win against Serbia on Thursday. He has ligament damage and team doctors have not given a timetable for his recovery — or said if he will be able to recover at all.

Tite brought nine forwards to the World Cup, and could also add a midfielder as Neymar's replacement if wanted.

The most straightforward option would be to use Rodrygo in Neymar's position, keeping Raphinha, Vinícius Júnior and Richarlison in attack. Rodrygo plays more as an attacker at Real Madrid, but he has trained in Neymar's “No. 10” playmaking position while with Brazil in Qatar.

Another alternative would be to put an extra midfielder in Neymar's position — Manchester United's Fred or Newcastle's Bruno Guimarães, for example — freeing up attacking midfielder Lucas Paquetá, who played closer to defensive midfielder Casemiro against Serbia. 

Another attacking midfielder available to Tite is Everton Ribeiro, while the other forwards in the squad are Gabriel Jesus, Antony, Gabriel Martinelli and Pedro.

Neymar attracted most of the attention from the tough Serbian defense, which kept roughing him up from the start. He was fouled nine times during the game, the most by any player at the World Cup in the first round of matches in the group stage.

Neymar is Brazil's second-best all-time scorer with 75 goals, two behind Pelé's record with the national team. The last time he was out at a World Cup — because of a back injury sustained in the quarterfinals against Colombia in 2014 — Brazil went on to get embarrassed by Germany 7-1 in the semifinals.

Tite won't be able to count on right back Danilo, who also sprained his ankle against Serbia. Danilo's replacement will likely be veteran Daniel Alves, although Tite could also use central defender Éder Militão in the position.

Danilo and Neymar had physiotherapy treatment Saturday while the rest of the players trained. Antony wasn't feeling well and also didn't practice.

Brazil, seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, faces Cameroon in its last group match. It can reach the round of 16 in advance with a win on Monday if Cameroon doesn't defeat Serbia in the other group match.

Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Tite Brazil National Football Team Neymar Raphinha Vinicius Junior Richarlison Rodrygo
