Saturday, May 14, 2022
FA Cup Final, Liverpool Vs Chelsea: Mohamed Salah Goes Off Injured

Mohamed Salah was replaced in the 33rd minute by Diogo Jota with the FA Cup 2022 final between Liverpool and Chelse locked at 0-0.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah receives medical treatment during their FA Cup final match against Chelsea at Wembley, May 14, 2022. AP Photo

Updated: 14 May 2022 10:52 pm

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah went off injured during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday. (More Football News)

The English Premier League’s top scorer went down with no other players around him and he received treatment on his right knee before he was able to walk off unaided.

Salah was replaced in the 33rd minute by Diogo Jota with the game locked at 0-0, where it also was at halftime.

The injury comes with Liverpool still chasing the Premier League title with two games remaining and with a Champions League final meeting with Real Madrid in two weeks on May 28.

