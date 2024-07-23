Cricket

Zimbabwe's Tour Of Ireland 2024 Live Streaming: Full IRE Vs ZIM Schedule, Squads, Test Head-To-Head Record, Telecast Details

Ahead of Ireland's one-off Test against Zimbabwe, here is all you need to know about the IRE vs ZIM squads, head-to-head record and much more

Ireland vs Zimbabwe, One-off Test, Instagram Photo
The Ireland cricket team won their one-off Test against Afghanistan. Photo: Instagram/Cricket Ireland
info_icon

Come Thursday (July 25, 2024), Belfast will become the latest Test cricket venue and the first in Northern Ireland to host the traditional format of the game. (More Cricket News)

This historic Test at Civil Service Cricket Club ground in Stormont Estate, between Ireland and the visiting Zimbabwe, will also herald the beginning of Test rivalry between the two teams.

Ireland beat fellow minnows Afghanistan in March 2024 to secure a first Test victory after making their debut in 2018. Zimbabwe last played a Test in February 2023, in a two-match series against visiting West Indies. As things stand now, Zimbabwe are 10th in the Test rankings, one place above Ireland.

Here's all you need to know about the Ireland Vs Zimbabwe One-off Test match.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Test head-to-head

This will be the first Test meeting between Ireland and Zimbabwe.

Ireland gained the Full Member status of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2017 and played their first Test the following year. They have so far played eight Test matches -- winning one and losing seven.

On the contrary, Zimbabwe have been playing Test cricket for more than three decades, from 1992 to be precise. In 117 Test matches, they have won 13 and lost 75 times.

Asia Cup In Pakistan: PCB To Wait For India's Confirmation Till June - null
Asia Cup In Pakistan: PCB To Wait For India's Confirmation Till June

BY Cricket

Zimbabwe's tour of Ireland 2024 live streaming details

Where to watch Ireland vs Zimbabwe One-off Test 2024 live in India?

There will be no live TV telecast of the Ireland vs Zimbabwe One-off Test in India. The IRE vs IRE Test match, however, can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Elsewhere...

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe Test match will be available to watch on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel in Ireland and the United Kingdom; Tapmad and SuperSport in Pakistan and sub-Saharan Africa, respectively.

When is Ireland vs Zimbabwe One-off Test 2024?

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe One-off Test 2024 match will begin on July 25. The scheduled start is 10:45am local/3:30pm IST.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe squads

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Zimbabwe Squad: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Joylord Gumbie, Roy Kaia, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sean Williams.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Zimbabwe's Tour Of Ireland 2024 Live Streaming: Full IRE Vs ZIM Schedule, Squads, Test Head-To-Head Record, Telecast Details
  2. India Vs Nepal, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Seal Semi-Final Berth After NEP-W Humbling
  3. India Vs Nepal Highlights, Women's Asia Cup T20: IND-W Beat NEP-W By 82 Runs, Qualify For The Semis In Dambulla
  4. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024 Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule And More - All You Need To Know
  5. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Takes Charge As Visitors Hit The Ground Running Ahead Of White-Ball Series
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Football Preview: Groups, Format, Favourites, Key Players And More
  2. MLS All-Stars Vs Liga MX All-Stars: Prediction, Key Players - Expect High-Quality Contest
  3. Top European Leagues, FIFPRO Launch Legal Complaint Against FIFA
  4. Former Ligue 1 Giants Bordeaux Demoted To French Third Tier After Collapse Of FSG Talks
  5. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: What To Know, Who To Watch During The Men's Event
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Allahabad HC Seeks Centre's Reply On Plea Against Declaring June 25 As 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'
  2. CUET Result 2024: CUET UG Result, Final Answer Key Expected Soon | Marking Scheme & Other Details
  3. 'Satyamev Jayate': Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan After SC Verdict On NEET Row;
  4. J&K: Encounter Breaks Out In Kupwara; 1 Soldier Dead After Gunfight In Poonch
  5. Union Budget 2024 Live: Reactions Pour in After Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Budget
Entertainment News
  1. 10 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time!
  2. Salman Khan House Firing Case Update: Court Says ‘Sufficient Material On Record’ Against 6 Accused
  3. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  4. Janhvi Kapoor Reveals If She Has Ever Been In A Situationship: It Feels Like A Retarded Concept To Me
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Sees Huge Drop On Monday
US News
  1. Jimmy Carter Is ALIVE! Carter Family, Doctors Reject Fake Reports Of Death That Go Viral On X
  2. Sam Altman Gave $1,000 A Month For Three Years. Here’s What The Study Found
  3. 10 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time!
  4. Visiting Disneyland Paris? Here’s Everything You Should Know Before You Go
  5. 'With A Heavy Heart': US Secret Service Chief Kimberly Cheatle Resigns Amid Backlash Over Trump Assassination Bid
World News
  1. Jimmy Carter Is ALIVE! Carter Family, Doctors Reject Fake Reports Of Death That Go Viral On X
  2. Young Pilot, Living Her Dream', Dies In 'Fluke' Accident In New York | Details
  3. Typhoon Gaemi Heads Towards Taiwan; Land And Sea Alerts Issued, Markets Closed
  4. Sam Altman Gave $1,000 A Month For Three Years. Here’s What The Study Found
  5. UK: Tourist Poses For Picture Next To King's Guard Horse, Gets Bitten | VIDEO
Latest Stories
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  2. NEET-UG SC Hearing: IIT-Delhi Panel Finds One Correct Answer To Physics Question In Doubt
  3. Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
  4. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  5. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  6. From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune
  7. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: First Modi 3.0 Budget Brings Big Relief To Start-Ups, Some Relief To Taxpayers
  8. Parliament News: Union Budget 2024 Presented, Heat From Oppn & More | Highlights