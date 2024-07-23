Zimbabwe's Tour Of Ireland 2024 Live Streaming: Full IRE Vs ZIM Schedule, Squads, Test Head-To-Head Record, Telecast Details

Come Thursday (July 25, 2024), Belfast will become the latest Test cricket venue and the first in Northern Ireland to host the traditional format of the game. (More Cricket News)
This historic Test at Civil Service Cricket Club ground in Stormont Estate, between Ireland and the visiting Zimbabwe, will also herald the beginning of Test rivalry between the two teams.
Ireland beat fellow minnows Afghanistan in March 2024 to secure a first Test victory after making their debut in 2018. Zimbabwe last played a Test in February 2023, in a two-match series against visiting West Indies. As things stand now, Zimbabwe are 10th in the Test rankings, one place above Ireland.
Here's all you need to know about the Ireland Vs Zimbabwe One-off Test match.
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Test head-to-head
This will be the first Test meeting between Ireland and Zimbabwe.
Ireland gained the Full Member status of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2017 and played their first Test the following year. They have so far played eight Test matches -- winning one and losing seven.
On the contrary, Zimbabwe have been playing Test cricket for more than three decades, from 1992 to be precise. In 117 Test matches, they have won 13 and lost 75 times.
Zimbabwe's tour of Ireland 2024 live streaming details
Where to watch Ireland vs Zimbabwe One-off Test 2024 live in India?
There will be no live TV telecast of the Ireland vs Zimbabwe One-off Test in India. The IRE vs IRE Test match, however, can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.
Elsewhere...
The Ireland vs Zimbabwe Test match will be available to watch on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel in Ireland and the United Kingdom; Tapmad and SuperSport in Pakistan and sub-Saharan Africa, respectively.
When is Ireland vs Zimbabwe One-off Test 2024?
The Ireland vs Zimbabwe One-off Test 2024 match will begin on July 25. The scheduled start is 10:45am local/3:30pm IST.
Ireland vs Zimbabwe squads
Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.
Zimbabwe Squad: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Joylord Gumbie, Roy Kaia, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sean Williams.