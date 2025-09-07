Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: Preview, Squads – All You Need To Know

SL take on ZIM in the 3rd T20I in Harare
SL were bowled out for 80 in the second T20I
Live streaming and timings listed
Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will eye a series victory in the third and final T20I on Sunday, September 7, 2025 when the two sides meet at the Harare Sports Club. The series is level at 1-1. Catch ZIM vs SL 3rd T20I live.
In an astonishing circumstances, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 80 runs in 17.4 overs against Zimbabwe with Brad Evans (3/15) and Sikandar Raza (3/11) impressing with the ball.
The Lankans had no answer to the Zimbabwe bowling with Kamil Mishara being the only top-scorer with 20 runs. Surprisingly, none of the SL batters managed to hit a maximum in their innings of 80 runs.
In reply, Zimbabwe started well but the visitors hit back in the middle overs, claiming the wicket of Raza (2) and Sean Williams (0). However, Tashinga Musekiwa (21) and Ryan Burl (20) ensured they reached the target with ease and win by five wickets.
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I - Live Streaming Info
When will the third T20I between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka take place?
The third T20I between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will be played on Sunday, September 7 at 5pm at the Harare Sports Club.
Where to watch the live telecast of the third T20I between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in India?
The third T20I between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will not be televised live on any TV channel in India.
Where to watch the live stream of the third T20I between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in India?
The third T20I between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I - Squads
Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams.
Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Vishen Halambage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.