Zimbabwe Vs Rwanda Live Streaming, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier: When, Where To Watch

Here’s all the live streaming, preview, and full squad details for the Zimbabwe vs Rwanda ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B match in 2024

Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe are on a path to redemption after years of mismanagement and economic crisis sent their cricket into decline. Photo: X/@ZimCricketv
Overwhelming favourites Zimbabwe take on Rwanda in the ninth match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B tournament in Nairobi, Kenya today (October 22, 2024). (More Cricket News)

Once a proud cricketing nation, Zimbabwe are on the road to redemption. Plagued by mismanagement and a long-term economic crisis, Zimbabwean cricket went into a downward spiral.

Now, they are competing against nondescript teams for a place in the regional final, the final stop before the T20 World Cup 2026 to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. They missed the last World Cup after finishing third, behind Namibia and Uganda, in the African qualifiers.

Having learnt the hard lesson, Sikandar Raza & Co. have started their qualifying campaign with utmost care. Big wins, by 76 runs (DLS method) against Seychelles and by nine wickets against Mozambique, have lifted the only Test-playing team to the top of Group B, ahead of hosts Kenya, who are also unbeaten so far.

A big win against Rwanda, and their already superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of +10.892 would become even more incomparable, as against Kenya's +4.397. The top two teams from Group B will progress to the Africa regional final where they will compete against already qualified Namibia and Uganda, and four other teams (two each from Group A and C).

Zimbabwe and Kenya are the obvious favourites to take the two top spots, but Rwanda could be the proverbial party poopers. Led by experienced Clinton Rubagumya, Rwanda tested Kenya in their second match. After posting 100/7, Rubagumya & Co. rocked the Kenyan top order on Sunday, but the target eventually proved to be too small to defend.

Rwanda are third in the table with two points, thanks to a walkover against the Gambia and they have a NRR of -1.733. A shock win against Zimbabwe today would shake up the group.

Zimbabwe Vs Rwanda: Full Squads

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava.

Rwanda: Clinton Rubagumya (c), Martin Akayezu, Zappy Bimenyimana, Yves Cyusa, Daniel Gumyusenge, Eric Kubwimana, Oscar Manishimwe (wk), Israel Mugisha, Muhammad Nadir, Didier Ndikubwimana, Wilson Niyitanga, Isaie Niyomugabo, Ignace Ntirenganya, Emile Rukiruza

Zimbabwe Vs Rwanda: Live Streaming

When to watch Zimbabwe Vs Rwanda ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B, 2024 match?

The Zimbabwe Vs Rwanda ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B, 2024 match will be played on Tuesday, 22 October at 4:20pm IST.

Where to watch Zimbabwe Vs Rwanda ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B, 2024 match?

Zimbabwe Vs Rwanda ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B, 2024 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

  Zimbabwe Vs Rwanda Live Streaming, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier: When, Where To Watch
