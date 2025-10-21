Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan LIVE Cricket Score, One-Off Test Day 2: Curran, Taylor Aim To Give ZIM Solid Start

Brendan Taylor and Ben Curran will start day 2 for Zimbabwe, who are led by 3 runs at the end of day 1
Zimbabwe pacer Brad Evans registered a fine 5-wicket haul yesterday to bowl Afghanistan out for 127
Day 2 set to start from 1:30PM (IST) onwards at the Harare Sports Club
A very warm welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd day of the one-off Test match between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Day 1 saw the visitors get bundled out for just 127 runs, thanks to an impressive bowling performance from the hosts, who had won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Zimbabwe pacer Brad Evans led from the front and registered a superb 5-wicket haul, picking the wickets of Hashmatullah Shahidi (7 off 14), Afsar Zazai (1 off 3), Sharafuddin Ashraf (0 off 3), Khalil Gurbaz (2 off 13) and Ziaur Rahman (0 off 1).
Evans' fantastic spell of 5/22 was supported by Blessing Muzarbani (3/47) and Tanaka Chivanga (1/29), who shared 4 wickets between them.
As for Afghanistan, they had a day 1 to forget with the bat and despite starting off well, they weren't able to do anything significant. Abdul Malik (30 off 40) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (37 off 37) were the only two standout batters for the visitors with no other batter being able to score even 20 runs.
In response to Afghanistan's 1st innings score of 127, Zimbabwe gained a 3-run lead at the end of day 1, scoring 130 runs. Ben Curran (52*) and Nick Welch (49 off 89) were the star performers for the African outfit. On day 2, Curran will take the guard alongside veteran Brendan Taylor, who scored 18 runs yesterday.
Follow The Live Scorecard and Ball-By-Ball Commentary Of The One-Off Test Match Between Zimbabwe And Afghanistan
Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, One-Off Test: Playing XIs
Zimbabwe XI: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Nick Welch, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga
Afghanistan XI: Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Bahir Shah, Afsar Zazai (wk), Ismat Alam, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Khalil Gurbaz, Yamin Ahmadzai, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi