Among the various cricket leagues in operation around the globe, the World Championship of Legends (WCL) has emerged as one of the most-watched leagues in India. (More Cricket News)
The India vs Australia semi-final saw yesteryear World Cup winners Yuvraj Singh, Irfan and Yusuf Pathan and Harbhajan Singh shining. The blockbuster India vs Pakistan final that followed was a trip down the memory lane, with more than 30 million spectators recorded digitally. India ended up winning the final, lifting the inaugural WCL title.
In India alone, the WCL garnered around 145 million viewers. Of these, 75 million unique viewers tuned in on Star Sports, and approximately 70 million engaged through the digital broadcast platforms.
Pakistan too saw impressive numbers, with the digital viewership touching 40 million. The TV ratings for the finals rose to 4.9, bringing the total to 50 million viewers in the country.
The WCL’s success wasn’t limited to the sub-continent. In the UK, the league had great visibility, with average daily audience surpassing many concurrent cricket tournaments.
WCL's CEO and founder Harshit Tomar expressed his delight, saying, “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response from fans around the world. This milestone is a testament to the hard work of everyone involved in making the WCL a world-class event.”
The WCL’s inaugural season ended up drawing more than 300 million viewers globally. The league aims to grow even further in the coming years and solidify its place among the elite cricket leagues worldwide.