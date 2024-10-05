Cricket

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

On the second day of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa put on a sensational show to dismantle West Indies in the third match of the competition, while India suffered a 58-run thrashing at the hands of New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, October 4

harmanpreet-kaur-india-vs-new-zealand-womens-t20-world-cup-2024-dubai-ap-photo
Harmanpreet Kaur (left) bats during the India vs New Zealand clash at ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Dubai. Photo: AP
info_icon

On the second day of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa put on a sensational show to dismantle West Indies in the third match of the competition, while India suffered a 58-run thrashing at the hands of New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, October 4. (More Cricket News)

Talking about the first clash of the evening, Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and opted to bowl first with the sun beating down. 

Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khana started off economically as West Indies lost both their openers before the fifth over. 

The experienced Stafanie Taylor looked to consolidate with a solid 44, but just did not get enough support from others as West Indies only managed to score 118 in their 20 overs. 

Coming to the chase, skipper Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits showed off all their range of shots and put on an upbeaten 118-run partnership, reaching their respective half-centuries to get South Africa off to the perfect start in the competition. 

The second game of the evening saw New Zealand opting to bat first under the lights in Dubai, and they got off to a very good start, thanks to Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer. 

India’s bowling just did not come to the party as the skipper Sophie Devine scored an unbeaten 57, while other contributions helped New Zealand reach 160 in their quota of 20 overs.

During the chase, India lost wickets at regular intervals as a super disciplined NZ bowling attack saw Rosemary Mair clinch four wickets and Lea Tahuhu pick three, helping their side win the contest by 58 runs. 

Check out all the action and highlights from ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, HERE

Points-Table-Womens T20 World Cup 2024
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Photo: Outlook
info_icon

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be available to live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Women's East Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Format, Schedule, Timings, Squads, Where To Watch
  4. Pakistan Vs England, 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs ENG Match
  5. West Indies Vs Scotland Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: When, Where To Watch WI-W Vs SCO-W Match
Football News
  1. La Liga: Rudiger Lauds 'Ridiculous' Yamal After Sensational Spanish League Start
  2. Serie A: Conte Embracing Napoli Improvements After Como Triumph
  3. Sunderland 2-2 Leeds United: Meslier Howler Gifts Black Cats A Point At Stadium Of Light
  4. UEFA Nations League: Gabbia, Pisilli, Maldini Named In Italy's Squad
  5. Manchester City Hearings: Pep Guardiola Says Winning 'Best Way To Defend' Club
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Confirms Split With Coach Tomasz Wiktorowski And Wuhan Open Withdrawal
  2. World Tennis League 2024: Star-Studded Lineup Unveiled For Season 3 In Abu Dhabi
  3. Daniil Medvedev Beats Thiago Seyboth, Rallies To Straight Sets Win In Shanghai Opener
  4. China Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Karolina Muchova In Beijing Quarter-Finals
  5. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  2. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  3. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  4. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  5. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Tight Battle Between BJP, Congress; PM Modi Urges Voters To 'Set A New Record'
  2. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Agniveer, Farmers And Employment Take Centre Stage
  3. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  4. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  5. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
Entertainment News
  1. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  2. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  3. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  4. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  5. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut And Gaza, Hezbollah Responds
  2. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  3. Middle East Tensions Force UAE Airlines To Cancel Flights: Emirates, Flydubai Suspend Services To Key Destinations | Details
  4. Russian ‘Spy Whale’ Hvaldimir Likely Died From Infection In Norway, Not Gunshot
  5. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Tight Battle Between BJP, Congress; PM Modi Urges Voters To 'Set A New Record'