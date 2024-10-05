Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

On the second day of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa put on a sensational show to dismantle West Indies in the third match of the competition, while India suffered a 58-run thrashing at the hands of New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, October 4. (More Cricket News)
Talking about the first clash of the evening, Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and opted to bowl first with the sun beating down.
Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khana started off economically as West Indies lost both their openers before the fifth over.
The experienced Stafanie Taylor looked to consolidate with a solid 44, but just did not get enough support from others as West Indies only managed to score 118 in their 20 overs.
Coming to the chase, skipper Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits showed off all their range of shots and put on an upbeaten 118-run partnership, reaching their respective half-centuries to get South Africa off to the perfect start in the competition.
The second game of the evening saw New Zealand opting to bat first under the lights in Dubai, and they got off to a very good start, thanks to Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer.
India’s bowling just did not come to the party as the skipper Sophie Devine scored an unbeaten 57, while other contributions helped New Zealand reach 160 in their quota of 20 overs.
During the chase, India lost wickets at regular intervals as a super disciplined NZ bowling attack saw Rosemary Mair clinch four wickets and Lea Tahuhu pick three, helping their side win the contest by 58 runs.
All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be available to live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.