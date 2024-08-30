Cricket

Sophie Devine To Step Down As New Zealand Skipper After T20 World Cup

Sophie Devine will step down as New Zealand’s T20I skipper at the end of the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine Photo: File
Sophie Devine will step down as New Zealand’s T20I skipper at the end of the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE. (More Cricket News)

However, she will continue remain captain of the ODI unit. 

Devine, who has led New Zealand in 56 T20I matches and will continue to play a vital part in the team’s balance, but felt that it was the perfect time to reduce her workload and groom the leaders of the next generation. 

"I'm very proud to have had the privilege to captain the White Ferns in both formats. With captaincy comes an additional workload that, while I've enjoyed taking on, can also be challenging at times,” Devine was quoted as saying by the ICC. 

"Stepping away from the T20 captaincy will take a bit off my plate so I can focus more of my energy on my playing role and nurturing the future leaders," she added.

The 34-year-old superstar is currently recovering from a foot injury ahead of the T20I series against rivals Australia, which will be a part of the T20 World Cup preparation.

Australia are three-time defending champions of the Women's T20 World Cup. - null
Women's T20 World Cup Updated Schedule Out After Tournament Shifted To UAE

BY Outlook Sports Desk

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) are expected to name their side on September 10.

A decision on who will replace the current skipper Devine to take charge of the T20I side is yet to be made with the side’s next series not until March, where they face Sri Lanka.

