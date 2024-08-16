The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged as a frontrunner to host the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 as the International Cricket Council (ICC) finds itself in a race against time to finalise the tournament's venue. (More Cricket News)
With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ruling out hosting the event, citing weather concerns and scheduling conflicts, the ICC is now exploring alternatives.
Originally scheduled to be held in Bangladesh, the tournament's fate hangs in the balance due to ongoing disturbances in the country. Despite these challenges, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) remains hopeful of retaining the hosting rights and has requested the ICC for an additional five days to submit a revised plan that meets the governing body's requirements.
An online meeting of the ICC directors is scheduled for August 20, where the board may make a final decision on the tournament’s venue. The primary agenda for the meeting is to finalise the terms of reference for an inquiry into the recent Men's T20 World Cup co-hosted by the USA and West Indies, but a discussion on the Women's World Cup is also anticipated.
The UAE, with its world-class infrastructure and favourable weather conditions, is seen as a strong candidate. The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) is reportedly keen on hosting the event, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi being considered as potential venues.
Other nations, including Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, have also expressed interest, though the UAE appears to be the preferred option given its time zone similarity to Bangladesh and its proven track record in hosting major cricketing events.
The BCB, however, is not giving up without a fight. The board has been in communication with the country's military leadership to secure the necessary security assurances for the tournament. Despite the uncertain situation, including the recent departure of several BCB officials amid political unrest, the board is determined to convince the ICC that Bangladesh remains a viable host.
With less than 50 days remaining until the tournament is scheduled to begin on September 27, time is of the essence. The ICC’s decision, on whether to grant the BCB additional time or to move forward with an alternative host, will be crucial in ensuring the smooth delivery of the event, which involves 10 teams and 23 matches, running from October 3 to 20.