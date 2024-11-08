Cricket

WBBL: Harmanpreet Kaur-Sophie Devine's 'Dead-Ball' Controversy Video Goes Viral - Watch

With the Melbourne Renegades facing the Perth Scorchers in the 2024 season on November 7, the Women's Big Bash League accounts reminded viewers of what happened when the two teams met last year

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Harmanpreet Kaur Womens Big Bash League game between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers.
A dismayed Harmanpreet Kaur gesticulating at the umpire during the Women's Big Bash League game between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers. Photo: X/WBBL
info_icon

On a day when India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was retained by her franchise Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2025 edition of Women's Premier League, the social media accounts of Australia's flagship Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) chose to revisit a controversial yet funny incident involving Harmanpreet and her New Zealand counterpart Sophie Devine. (More Cricket News)

The 2024 season of WBBL is currently underway, but the league's social handles shared the video of the Harmanpreet-Devine incident, which happened during a 2023 WBBL match between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers. Despite it being more than a year since it unfolded, the video soon went viral.

India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur. - Photo; X | BCCI Women
Harmanpreet Kaur Only Indian In 50-Player Shortlist For WBBL Team Of The Decade

BY PTI

It all happened in the fifth ball of the 15th over, with Melbourne at 120-3 and Harmanpreet on strike, getting ready to face Devine. The Kiwi all-rounder delivered the ball before the Indian batter was ready, and the latter decided to pull out.

But Devine stuck to her ground, telling the umpire that the over should be called and got into a debate with Harmanpreet, who wanted it to be deemed a dead ball. The umpires had to intervene and have a chat amongst themselves, before going for a review.

The went upstairs to ascertain whether it was a dead ball and if Harmanpreet was ready to face the ball, which is when Devine asked, “What are we reviewing?”

Meanwhile, Perth wicketkeeper Beth Mooney, who was miked up, saw the lighter side of things and joked that she wouldn't know who would win a battle between Harmanpreet and Devine, adding that the Indian skipper does "scare" her a bit.

"There's a bit of argy-bargy going on between Harmanpreet (Kaur) and Soph (Devine), and I'm actually not sure who would win that battle because Harmanpreet scares me a little bit," said Mooney.

"I think Soph’s just getting annoyed that she’s taking forever and she taps about 10 times before she looks up. To be fair, the umpire wasn’t going to look at that till she got up, so I’m on Soph’s side. But don’t tell Harmanpreet that,” the Aussie keeper-batter added.

The third umpire eventually called it a dead ball, ruling that the striker was not ready for the ball and in no position to attempt to play it. The rebowled delivery was a dot, causing Mooney to remark, "All that for a dot". You can watch the video of the intriguing incident below.

Harmanpreet ended up scoring an unbeaten 49-ball 52 as her side finished on 171-6. But Scorchers captain Devine had the last laugh, as she smashed a 31-ball 53 to guide her team to a six-wicket victory in the match. Devine was also named the Player of the Match for her blitzkrieg.

With the Renegades playing the Scorchers again in the 2024 season on November 7, the WBBL accounts considered the opportunity ripe to remind viewers of what happened, the last time the two teams met.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WBBL: Harmanpreet Kaur-Sophie Devine's 'Dead-Ball' Controversy Video Goes Viral - Watch
  2. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 1st SL Vs NZ T20I On TV And Online
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 4, Group D Day 2: Chandigarh Claim First-Innings Lead Against Delhi
  4. ICC Pitch Ratings: Chennai Deemed 'Very Good', Kanpur Outfield 'Unsatisfactory'
  5. Virat Kohli Announces Association With New Management Firm Sporting Beyond
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 Preview: Blues Look To Bounce Back After Season's First Defeat
  2. NBA: Paul George Faces Mixed Reaction On Return To Los Angeles Clippers – Surprising Boos Included
  3. Women's Nations League: England Handed World Cup Final Reunion With Spain
  4. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Germany Names Stefan Ortega In Surprise Maiden Call-Up – Check Full Squad
  5. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Harwood-Bellis, Lewis Hall Earn England Call-Ups – Check Full Squad
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals 2024: Iga Swiatek Shocked By Early Exit, Despite Dominating Daria Kasatkina In Riyadh
  2. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Draw, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. ATP Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Groups, Schedule, Prize Money And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws
  5. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RG Kar Row: SC Refuses To Transfer Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Trial Outside West Bengal
  2. Ban On Salman Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses Overturned By Delhi High Court
  3. Canada Bans Australian Channel Hours After Jaishankar's Presser; 'Looks Strange', India Reacts
  4. Day In Pics: November 07, 2024
  5. BJP Slams Congress Over 'Blank' And 'Red' Copies Of Constitution At Rahul Gandhi Event
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  2. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  3. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  4. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  5. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
World News
  1. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  2. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
  3. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  4. Germany's Olaf Scholz Expected To Lead With Minority Government After Coalition Collapse
  5. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival