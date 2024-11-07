Cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur Only Indian In 50-Player Shortlist For WBBL Team Of The Decade

The list will be trimmed to 12 by a panel of experts, factoring in public voting. The Team of the Decade will recognize the greatest players from the WBBL's 10-year history

India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Photo; X | BCCI Women
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur is the lone entry from India in the 50-player shortlist for the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) Team of the Decade, which was released on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

The shortlist comprises cricketers who have played a minimum of 60 WBBL matches prior to this season.

The list will be pruned to 12 by a selection panel of experts after taking into account public voting.

The public voting will be open between November 11-24 on the Big Bash App.

The Team of the Decade will honour the greatest players from across the 10-year history of the WBBL.

Jalaj Saxena. - X/JalajSaxena
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Day 1 Wrap: Jalaj Reaches Historic Double; Tons For Venkatesh, Anustup

BY PTI

The selection panel is being chaired by Cricket Australia Director Clea Smith, and also includes Mel Jones, Lisa Sthalekar, Matthew Mott, Quentin Hull, Laura Jolly and Alistair Dobson.

Public voting will be given equal importance and the panel will then review and combine those votes with their own selections to finalise the 12-player side, to be announced at the WBBL 10 final on December 1. 

The final XI will have a maximum of three overseas players in keeping with league's rules.

WBBL Team of the Decade shortlist: Sarah Aley, Samantha Bates, Suzie Bates (International), Alex Blackwell, Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Lauren Cheatle, Sarah Coyte, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Devine (International), Mignon du Preez (International), Jess Duffin, Rene Farrell, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp (International), Harmanpreet Kaur (International), Delissa Kimmince, Alana King, Heather Knight (International), Meg Lanning, Lizelle Lee (International), Katien Mack, Hayley Matthews (International), Tahlia McGrath, Tegan McPharlin, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Rachel Priest (International), Georgia Redmayne, Amy Satterthwaite (International), Megan Schutt, Natalie Sciver-Brunt (International), Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Stafanie Taylor (International), Dane van Niekerk (International), Elyse Villani, Georgia Wareham, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt (International), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (International).

