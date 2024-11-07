Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Day 1 Wrap: Jalaj Reaches Historic Double; Tons For Venkatesh, Anustup

Domestic stalwart Jalaj Saxena became the first player in Ranji Trophy history to achieve the remarkable double of 400 wickets and 6000 runs, giving Kerala an advantage over Uttar Pradesh in Thumba

Jalaj Saxena. Photo: X/JalajSaxena
Veteran skipper Anustup Majumdar led from the front with a gritty century, steering Bengal out of early trouble before Karnataka staged a late comeback to leave Bengal at a uncomfortable 249/5 on the opening day of their Group C Ranji Trophy match in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Karnataka’s new-ball bowler Vasuki Koushik struck early, removing Bengal opener Shuvam Dey for a three-ball duck, and then dismissed Sudip Gharami after a painstaking 45-ball-5, reducing Bengal to 21 for 2 after opting to bat first.

40--year-old captain Anustup then steadied the innings, coming in at No. 4 and forming a crucial partnership with No. 3 Sudip Chatterjee, who scored a composed 55 off 120 balls.

Reminiscent of his century in the 2019-20 semifinal against Karnataka, Anustup showcased exceptional control, hitting 16 fours on his way to a century off 157 balls -- his first of the season.

The pair added 100 runs for the third wicket before Koushik struck again, dismissing Chatterjee en route to his impressive figures of 3/29.

Anustup remained unruffled, anchoring the innings with authority while Shahbaz Ahmed provided solid support.

However, Anustup’s fine innings came to an end just after his century, trapped lbw by Shreyas Gopal.

Avilin Ghosh played a quick counter-attacking knock of 27 from 22 balls, smashing two sixes and a four, before debutant seamer Abhilash Shetty dismissed him late in the day.

Ghosh, looking to drive away from his body, edged to Mayank Agarwal at first slip, giving Shetty his maiden wicket.

At stumps, Shahbaz was unbeaten on 54 from 103 balls (6x4), alongside veteran keeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha, who was on 6 not out.

Jalaj's historic double

Domestic stalwart Jalaj Saxena became the first player in Ranji Trophy history to achieve the remarkable double of 400 wickets and 6000 runs, giving Kerala an advantage over Uttar Pradesh in Thumba.

The 37-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder, who surpassed the 6000-run mark with an 84 against Bengal last week, starred with the ball, claiming 5/56 in 17 overs to cross the 400-wicket milestone.

His efforts helped Kerala bundle out Uttar Pradesh for a modest 162 in 60.2 overs, with Basil Thampi providing support, taking 2/18.

In reply, Kerala reached 82/2 at stumps, trailing by 80 runs and looking to build on their strong start.

Shubham, Venky sizzle

Captain Shubham Sharma notched up his second century of the season, while Venkatesh Iyer’s explosive ton put Madhya Pradesh firmly in command against Bihar in Patna.

After opting to bat, Madhya Pradesh got off to a steady start with contributions from openers Himanshu Mantri (41) and Rajat Patidar (45). However, both fell short of converting their starts, leaving Madhya Pradesh at 113/3.

Shubham then took charge, crafting an unbeaten 134 off 183 balls, laced with 11 fours and a six.

At the other end, Iyer displayed his trademark aggression, smashing 118 not out off just 113 balls, featuring four sixes and 11 fours, marking his second century in this format.

Their 234-run unbroken stand has placed Madhya Pradesh in a dominant position going into the next day.

Punjab spinners fox Haryana

Rookie spin duo Emanjot Singh Chahal and Jass Inder Singh spun a web around Haryana, sharing seven wickets to bowl out the group leaders for a mere 114 in 50.5 overs in Rohtak.

In only his second Ranji appearance, left-arm spinner Emanjot took 3/43, while debutant off-spinner Jass Inder starred with figures of 4/33.

Leg-spinner Mayank Markande also chipped in with 2/3 from 3.5 overs, as Punjab’s spinners kept Haryana’s batters under constant pressure.

In reply, Punjab reached 90/5 at stumps, thanks to Anmolpreet Singh’s gritty 45 not out from 69 balls, trailing Haryana by 24 runs heading into the next day.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Day 1 Brief Scores

In Bengaluru: Bengal 249/5; 78 overs (Anustup Majumdar 101, Sudip Chatterjee 55, Shahbaz Ahmed 54 batting; Vauski Kaushik 3/29) vs Karnataka.

In Thumba: Uttar Pradesh 162; 60.2 overs (Shivam Sharma 30; Jalaj Saxena 5/56). Kerala 82/2; 23 overs (Baba Aparajith 21 batting).

In Patna: Madhya Pradesh 381/4; 88 overs (Shubham Sharma 134 batting, Venkatesh Iyer 118 batting, Rajat Patidar 45) vs Bihar

In Rohtak: Haryana 114; 50.5 overs (Dheeru Singh 34; Jass Inder Singh 4/33, Emanjot Singh Chahal 3/43). Punjab 90/5; 37 overs (Anmolpreet Singh 45 batting; Jayant Yadav 2/33, Nishant Sidhu 2/21).

