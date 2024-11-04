Shami's Comeback Plans Derailed Again; Expected Ranji Trophy Appearance Thwarted

Mohammed Shami's much-awaited comeback has been further delayed after the pacer was not named in Bengal's squad for next two Ranji Trophy matches. (More Cricket News)
The Bengal pacer was seen bowling full tilt in the nets recently under the watch of India bowling coach Morne Morkel. To test his match fitness, Shami was expected to appear for Bengal in their Ranji Trophy clash against Karnataka which begins Wednesday. However, he does not feature in his state team's squad for the Karnataka match and the game after that against Madhya Pradesh.
The 34-year-old himself had said recently that he was feeling "100%" fit.
"I had been bowling with half a run-up on and off since I can't put too much stress on my body. So, we decided that I would bowl properly, and I gave my 100%.
"It felt great, and the results are good. Hopefully, I'll be back on track soon," he had said.
Shami was not selected in the Indian squad for the Australia tour.
"We don't want to bring undercooked Shami to Australia. We are keeping our fingers crossed," Rohit had said in Bengaluru recently.
One of India's most successful pace bowlers, Shami has been out of competitive action since the end of the 2023 Cricket World Cup. The pacer finished as the highest wicket-taker of the 2023 World Cup.