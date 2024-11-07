WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Announce List Of Retained Players - Check Who's In, Who's Out

The Mumbai Indians have announced their retentions and releases on Thursday, November 7 ahead of the 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season. (More Cricket News)
The franchise have retained as many as 14 players, including their skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.
The inaugural WPL edition champions released just four players, and retained their core who played a vital role in winning the franchise their first title in the very 2023 edition as well as helping them reach the Playoffs in the 2024 season.
Mumbai Indians beat the Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in the final of the 2023 edition at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
However, while defending their title, they lost to eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator by five runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Retentions, Released List
Retained Indian Players: Harmanpreet Kaur, Shabnim Ismail, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajana Sajeevan, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan and Amandeep Kaur.
Retained Overseas Players: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon.
Released Players: Priyanka Bala, Humairaa Kaazi, Fatima Jaffer, Isabelle Wong.
The auction for the 2025 edition of the Women’s Premier League will be held next month.