WBBL 2024: Hurricanes' Lizelle Lee Smashes Record Books With Scintillating Sydney Ton

Hobart Hurricanes’ Lizelle Lee rewrote the history books by scoring the highest Women’s Big Bash League score, notching up a monstrous unbeaten 150 from just 75 balls against the Perth Scorchers on Sunday, November 10. (More Cricket News)
Lee’s innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground, included a 51-ball ton, scoring more than half of Hurricanes’ total, hitting a world record 12 maximums in the process.
Overall, it was also the fifth-highest score in all women’s T20s and the highest for a full member nation.
The 32-year-old hit 12 fours and 12 sixes, and her incredible knock powered the Hurricanes to 203 for the loss of just three wickets.
In replay, the Scorchers were bundled out for just 131, handing a comfortable victory.
“I have to give credit to everybody in our team that kept on believing in me and when I was doubting myself and crying, and couldn't stop, they were there," Lee told Australia's Channel Seven while reflecting on the innings.
The innings has set a platform for Lee’s comeback with the opener struggling for runs previously, having scored just 71 runs in her last five WBBL innings.