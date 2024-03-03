Will Pucovski's return to cricket was cut short, again, after the gifted Australian batter was hit on the helmet by a Riley Meredith bouncer during a Sheffield Shield 2023-24, Tasmania vs Victoria match in Hobart Sunday. (More Cricket News)
Pucovski, who plays for Victoria, was struck on the left side of his helmet. The 26-year-old immediately dropped to his knees and was attended by medical staff. The blow left him disturbed but he eventually got up and slowly walked off the field.
The right-handed batter retired hurt for 0 after facing only two deliveries in Victoria's chase of 442. Pucovski was replaced by Campbell Kellaway in the playing XI following the concussion substitute rule.
"Pucovski, who walked from the field, is being monitored by medical staff," a Cricket Victoria statement said. "More information will be provided at a later stage."
Pucovski has suffered multiple concussions throughout his career. He returned to cricket action only last month after coping with a blow in January, during a Shield match against New South Wales at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
The Malvern-born top-order batter has also had time away from the game, citing mental health and a possible link to concussions.
"I sort of link the mental health stuff back to my first concussion... which was when I was about 15 or 16," Pucovski told the Vic State Cricket podcast. "I have a lot of concussion symptoms that over a seven or eight-year period, actually never subsided.
"You just sort of got used to having them in a way. The brain's pretty amazing and can find ways to adapt. I would fail concussion tests in the exact same way every single time, regardless of whether I had been hit in the head, and that was over a seven or eight-year period."
"The mental health has been a much bigger issue for me than even the concussions," he added. "I don't fear for my long-term health, it's more the mental health side that's been the tougher part."
William Pucovski has represented Australia in one Test match, against India at SCG in January 2021. He has seven First-Class centuries with the highest score of 255 not out.