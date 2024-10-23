Cricket

Who Is Chad Bowes? The Fastest List A Double Centurion From New Zealand

Born in South Africa, Bowes moved to New Zealand to further his cricketing career and has become a key player for Canterbury

Chad Bowes recently etched his name into the record books with a historic double-century for Canterbury in New Zealand's Ford Trophy. Playing his 100th List A match, Bowes scored the fastest men's List A double-century, achieving the milestone in just 103 balls during a match against Otago at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

His blistering innings of 205 off 110 balls, adorned with 27 fours and seven sixes, shattered the previous joint record held by Australia's Travis Head and India's N Jagadeesan, who both took 114 balls to reach their respective double-centuries.

The 32-year-old Bowes’ monumental knock helped Canterbury post a competitive 343 for 9 after being put in to bat. Despite the early loss of his opening partner Henry Nicholls for a duck, Bowes maintained his aggressive approach, reaching his half-century in 26 balls and his century in just 53 deliveries.

His next 100 came off only 50 more balls as he kept the momentum going throughout the innings. Reflecting on his achievement, Bowes remarked, "These things happen naturally, organically. You don't plan for it or try to do it, so I'm glad it was my day."

Born in South Africa, Bowes moved to New Zealand to further his cricketing career and has become a key player for Canterbury. Known for his ability to dominate bowling attacks, his latest feat solidifies his reputation as one of the most destructive batters in New Zealand's domestic circuit.

Before this inning, his previous highest score in List A cricket was 126, but this double-century takes his game to a new level.

India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur. - Photo: X | Indian Cricket
New Zealand Women's Tour Of India 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur And Co Set To Face White Ferns In ODIs

BY PTI

Bowes' record-breaking innings was crucial in Canterbury’s eventual 240-run win over Otago. Despite Matthew Bacon’s five-wicket haul, Otago could not withstand Canterbury’s bowling attack, collapsing for just 103 in response. Bowes' exceptional performance was complemented by a late flourish from No. 8 Zakary Foulkes, who scored 49 off 46 balls.

Bowes is in the prime of his career and is eyeing further opportunities to represent New Zealand on the international stage. His ability to accelerate innings and his consistent performances for Canterbury make him a strong candidate for higher honours.

