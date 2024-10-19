Cricket

The Ford Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Here's all you need to know about the Schedule, Squads, and Where to Watch the Ford Trophy 2024-25

Representative-image-showing-a- cricket-bat-and-ball
Representative image showing a cricket bat and ball. Photo: File
info_icon

The Ford Trophy 2024/25, New Zealand's List A domestic limited-overs cricket competition, is set to begin on Sunday, October 20, and will run until March 2, with the final to be played in Dunedin. (More Sports News)

For the first time in six years, New Zealand's domestic season will kick off with the Ford Trophy, the men's 50-over competition, instead of the Plunket Shield.

The tournament will feature matches at 11 selected venues.

Auckland Aces, Canterbury, Central Stags, Northern Districts, Otago Volts and Wellington Firebirds are the six teams that will compete for the Ford Trophy 2024-25 title. 

Canterbury are the defending champions after beating Auckland by five wickets in the final.

Canterbury holds the record as the most successful team in Ford Trophy history, boasting 16 titles. Auckland Aces follow as the second most successful side with 13 trophies, while the Wellington Firebirds have secured eight titles.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Rachin Ravindra celebrates his second Test ton in Bengaluru. - AP/Aijaz Rahi
IND Vs NZ: Tendulkar Sings Praises Of Rachin Ravindra, Sarfaraz For Bengaluru Innings

BY Outlook Sports Desk

According to the Ford Trophy 2024-25 schedule, each team will face the other five sides twice in a double round-robin format, resulting in a total of 30 league matches.

The Ford Trophy 2024-25: Squads

Auckland Aces: Robert O’Donnell (captain), Finn Allen, George Worker, Mark Chapman, Nikith Perera, William O’Donnell, Harjot Johal, Ryan Harrison, Sean Solia, Simon Keene, Cam Fletcher (wicket-keeper), Cole Briggs (wicket-keeper), Quinn Sunde (wicket-keeper), Adithya Ashok, Angus Olliver, Benjamin Lister, Danru Ferns, Jock McKenzie, Jordan Sussex, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Yahya Zeb

Canterbury: Cole McConchie (captain), Bevon Jacobs, Chad Bowes, Dylan Hunter, Harry Chamberlain, Henry Nicholls, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matt Boyle, Rhys Mariu, Angus McKenzie, Michael Rippon, Sean Davey, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay (wicket-keeper), Tom Latham (wicket-keeper), Cameron Paul, Ed Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Michael Rae, William O’Rourke

Central Stags: Greg Hay (captain), Jack Boyle, Tom Bruce, Will Young, William Clark, Brad Schmulian, Doug Bracewell, Joey Field, Josh Clarkson, Bayley Wiggins (wicket-keeper), Curtis Heaphy (wicket-keeper), Dane Cleaver (wicket-keeper), Ajaz Patel, Angus Schaw, Blair Tickner, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Liam Dudding, Matt Rowe, Ray Toole

Northern Districts: Jeet Raval (captain), Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Sandeep Patel, Brett Hampton, Kristian Clarke, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ben Pomare (wicket-keeper), Peter Bocock (wicket-keeper), Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Frederick Walker, Joe Walker, Josh Brown, Matthew Fisher, Neil Wagner, Scott Johnston, Tim Pringle, Tim Southee, Zak Gibson

Otago: Dean Foxcroft (captain), Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Jacob Cumming, Jamal Todd, Llew Johnson, Ollie White, Thorn Parkes, Ben Lockrose, Jake Gibson, Luke Georgeson, Max Chu (wicket-keeper), Andrew Hazeldine, Jacob Duffy, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Tommy Clout, Travis Muller

Wellington Firebirds: Tom Blundell (captain/wicket-keeper), Gareth Severin, Muhammad Arslan Abbas, Nick Greenwood, Nick Kelly, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Jesse Tashkoff, Logan van Beek, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Rachin Ravindra, Callum McLachlan (wicket-keeper), Devon Conway (wicket-keeper), Adam Leonard, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ian McPeake, James Hartshorn, Michael Snedden, Ollie Newton

The Ford Trophy 2024-25: Full Schedule

Day and DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
Sunday, October 20Northern Districts vs Otago VoltsCobham Oval, Whangarei3:00 AM
Sunday, October 20Central Stags vs Auckland AcesPukekura Park, New Plymouth3:00 AM
Sunday, October 20Wellington Firebirds vs CanterburyBasin Reserve, Wellington3:00 AM
Wednesday, October 23Auckland Aces vs Wellington FirebirdsBay Oval, Mount Maunganui3:00 AM
Wednesday, October 23Central Stags vs Northern DistrictsPukekura Park, New Plymouth3:00 AM
Wednesday, October 23Canterbury vs Otago VoltsHagley Oval, Christchurch3:00 AM
Saturday, October 26Auckland Aces vs Otago VoltsBay Oval, Mount Maunganui3:00 AM
Saturday, October 26Wellington Firebirds vs Central StagsBasin Reserve, Wellington3:00 AM
Saturday, October 26Canterbury vs Northern DistrictsHagley Oval, Christchurch3:00 AM
Wednesday, October 30Auckland Aces vs CanterburyBay Oval, Mount Maunganui3:00 AM
Wednesday, October 30Northern Districts vs Wellington FirebirdsSeddon Park, Hamilton3:00 AM
Wednesday, October 30Otago Volts vs Central StagsUniversity Oval, Dunedin3:00 AM
Sunday, November 3Northern Districts vs Auckland AcesSeddon Park, Hamilton3:00 AM
Sunday, November 3Canterbury vs Central StagsMainpower Oval, Rangiora3:00 AM
Sunday, November 3Otago Volts vs Wellington FirebirdsUniversity Oval, Dunedin3:00 AM
Thursday, February 6Auckland Aces vs Central StagsEden Park, Auckland3:00 AM
Thursday, February 6Wellington Firebirds vs Northern DistrictsBasin Reserve, Wellington3:00 AM
Thursday, February 6Otago Volts vs CanterburyUniversity Oval, Dunedin3:00 AM
Monday, February 10Northern Districts vs Central StagsCobham Oval, Whangarei3:00 AM
Monday, February 10Canterbury vs Wellington FirebirdsHagley Oval, Christchurch3:00 AM
Monday, February 10Otago Volts vs Auckland AcesUniversity Oval, Dunedin3:00 AM
Friday, February 14Auckland Aces vs Northern DistrictsEden Park Outer Oval, Auckland3:00 AM
Friday, February 14Central Stags vs CanterburyMcLean Park, Napier3:00 AM
Friday, February 14Wellington Firebirds vs Otago VoltsBasin Reserve, Wellington3:00 AM
Tuesday, February 18Northern Districts vs CanterburySeddon Park, Hamilton3:00 AM
Tuesday, February 18Central Stags vs Otago VoltsMcLean Park, Napier3:00 AM
Tuesday, February 18Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland AcesBasin Reserve, Wellington3:00 AM
Sunday, February 23Central Stags vs Wellington FirebirdsPukekura Park, New Plymouth3:00 AM
Sunday, February 23Canterbury vs Auckland AcesMainpower Oval, Rangiora3:00 AM
Sunday, February 23Otago Volts vs Northern DistrictsQueen's Park, Invercargill3:00 AM
Friday, February 28TBC vs TBC, Elimination FinalUniversity Oval, Dunedin3:00 AM
Sunday, March 2Ford Trophy 2024-25 finalUniversity Oval, Dunedin3:00 AM

The Ford Trophy 2024-25: Live Streaming

The live streaming details are not out yet, but it will most likely be available on the FanCode app, as in the last two editions.

