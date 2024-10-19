The Ford Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

The Ford Trophy 2024/25, New Zealand's List A domestic limited-overs cricket competition, is set to begin on Sunday, October 20, and will run until March 2, with the final to be played in Dunedin. (More Sports News)
For the first time in six years, New Zealand's domestic season will kick off with the Ford Trophy, the men's 50-over competition, instead of the Plunket Shield.
The tournament will feature matches at 11 selected venues.
Auckland Aces, Canterbury, Central Stags, Northern Districts, Otago Volts and Wellington Firebirds are the six teams that will compete for the Ford Trophy 2024-25 title.
Canterbury are the defending champions after beating Auckland by five wickets in the final.
Canterbury holds the record as the most successful team in Ford Trophy history, boasting 16 titles. Auckland Aces follow as the second most successful side with 13 trophies, while the Wellington Firebirds have secured eight titles.
According to the Ford Trophy 2024-25 schedule, each team will face the other five sides twice in a double round-robin format, resulting in a total of 30 league matches.
The Ford Trophy 2024-25: Squads
Auckland Aces: Robert O’Donnell (captain), Finn Allen, George Worker, Mark Chapman, Nikith Perera, William O’Donnell, Harjot Johal, Ryan Harrison, Sean Solia, Simon Keene, Cam Fletcher (wicket-keeper), Cole Briggs (wicket-keeper), Quinn Sunde (wicket-keeper), Adithya Ashok, Angus Olliver, Benjamin Lister, Danru Ferns, Jock McKenzie, Jordan Sussex, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Yahya Zeb
Canterbury: Cole McConchie (captain), Bevon Jacobs, Chad Bowes, Dylan Hunter, Harry Chamberlain, Henry Nicholls, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matt Boyle, Rhys Mariu, Angus McKenzie, Michael Rippon, Sean Davey, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay (wicket-keeper), Tom Latham (wicket-keeper), Cameron Paul, Ed Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Michael Rae, William O’Rourke
Central Stags: Greg Hay (captain), Jack Boyle, Tom Bruce, Will Young, William Clark, Brad Schmulian, Doug Bracewell, Joey Field, Josh Clarkson, Bayley Wiggins (wicket-keeper), Curtis Heaphy (wicket-keeper), Dane Cleaver (wicket-keeper), Ajaz Patel, Angus Schaw, Blair Tickner, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Liam Dudding, Matt Rowe, Ray Toole
Northern Districts: Jeet Raval (captain), Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Sandeep Patel, Brett Hampton, Kristian Clarke, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ben Pomare (wicket-keeper), Peter Bocock (wicket-keeper), Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Frederick Walker, Joe Walker, Josh Brown, Matthew Fisher, Neil Wagner, Scott Johnston, Tim Pringle, Tim Southee, Zak Gibson
Otago: Dean Foxcroft (captain), Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Jacob Cumming, Jamal Todd, Llew Johnson, Ollie White, Thorn Parkes, Ben Lockrose, Jake Gibson, Luke Georgeson, Max Chu (wicket-keeper), Andrew Hazeldine, Jacob Duffy, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Tommy Clout, Travis Muller
Wellington Firebirds: Tom Blundell (captain/wicket-keeper), Gareth Severin, Muhammad Arslan Abbas, Nick Greenwood, Nick Kelly, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Jesse Tashkoff, Logan van Beek, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Rachin Ravindra, Callum McLachlan (wicket-keeper), Devon Conway (wicket-keeper), Adam Leonard, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ian McPeake, James Hartshorn, Michael Snedden, Ollie Newton
The Ford Trophy 2024-25: Full Schedule
|Day and Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Sunday, October 20
|Northern Districts vs Otago Volts
|Cobham Oval, Whangarei
|3:00 AM
|Sunday, October 20
|Central Stags vs Auckland Aces
|Pukekura Park, New Plymouth
|3:00 AM
|Sunday, October 20
|Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|3:00 AM
|Wednesday, October 23
|Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|3:00 AM
|Wednesday, October 23
|Central Stags vs Northern Districts
|Pukekura Park, New Plymouth
|3:00 AM
|Wednesday, October 23
|Canterbury vs Otago Volts
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|3:00 AM
|Saturday, October 26
|Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|3:00 AM
|Saturday, October 26
|Wellington Firebirds vs Central Stags
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|3:00 AM
|Saturday, October 26
|Canterbury vs Northern Districts
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|3:00 AM
|Wednesday, October 30
|Auckland Aces vs Canterbury
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|3:00 AM
|Wednesday, October 30
|Northern Districts vs Wellington Firebirds
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|3:00 AM
|Wednesday, October 30
|Otago Volts vs Central Stags
|University Oval, Dunedin
|3:00 AM
|Sunday, November 3
|Northern Districts vs Auckland Aces
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|3:00 AM
|Sunday, November 3
|Canterbury vs Central Stags
|Mainpower Oval, Rangiora
|3:00 AM
|Sunday, November 3
|Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds
|University Oval, Dunedin
|3:00 AM
|Thursday, February 6
|Auckland Aces vs Central Stags
|Eden Park, Auckland
|3:00 AM
|Thursday, February 6
|Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Districts
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|3:00 AM
|Thursday, February 6
|Otago Volts vs Canterbury
|University Oval, Dunedin
|3:00 AM
|Monday, February 10
|Northern Districts vs Central Stags
|Cobham Oval, Whangarei
|3:00 AM
|Monday, February 10
|Canterbury vs Wellington Firebirds
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|3:00 AM
|Monday, February 10
|Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces
|University Oval, Dunedin
|3:00 AM
|Friday, February 14
|Auckland Aces vs Northern Districts
|Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
|3:00 AM
|Friday, February 14
|Central Stags vs Canterbury
|McLean Park, Napier
|3:00 AM
|Friday, February 14
|Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|3:00 AM
|Tuesday, February 18
|Northern Districts vs Canterbury
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|3:00 AM
|Tuesday, February 18
|Central Stags vs Otago Volts
|McLean Park, Napier
|3:00 AM
|Tuesday, February 18
|Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|3:00 AM
|Sunday, February 23
|Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds
|Pukekura Park, New Plymouth
|3:00 AM
|Sunday, February 23
|Canterbury vs Auckland Aces
|Mainpower Oval, Rangiora
|3:00 AM
|Sunday, February 23
|Otago Volts vs Northern Districts
|Queen's Park, Invercargill
|3:00 AM
|Friday, February 28
|TBC vs TBC, Elimination Final
|University Oval, Dunedin
|3:00 AM
|Sunday, March 2
|Ford Trophy 2024-25 final
|University Oval, Dunedin
|3:00 AM
The Ford Trophy 2024-25: Live Streaming
The live streaming details are not out yet, but it will most likely be available on the FanCode app, as in the last two editions.