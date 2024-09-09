Cricket

New Zealand Cricket: Central Contract Opt-Outs Are Straining Player Availability, Says Skipper Southee

The rising trend of Kiwi cricketers forgoing national contracts to potentially ply their trade in T20 leagues has adversely impacted player availability for New Zealand, skipper Tim Southee admitted

New-Zealand-AP-Photo
New Zealand Kyle Jamieson, centre, is congratulated by teammate Tim Southee, right (Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
info_icon

The rising trend of Kiwi cricketers forgoing national contracts to potentially ply their trade in T20 leagues has adversely impacted player availability for New Zealand, skipper Tim Southee admitted. (More Cricket News)

The likes former captain Kane Williamson, Devon Conway and Finn Allen this year joined a long list of players who have opted for a casual contract instead of New Zealand Cricket's central contract in order to pursue opportunities within franchise cricket.

"NZC is working with the players and they are trying to come up with a solution that's best suited for the players and New Zealand cricket as a whole," Southee said on the eve of New Zealand's one-off Test against Afghanistan.

"It is obviously a small cricketing country in terms of numbers. It will be great to have as many people as possible available for New Zealand, but the way the world is going, it is getting harder and harder," he added.

A challenging couple of months await the Black Caps as they play six Tests, including three against India, on the bounce in the subcontinent, where the conditions are vastly different to those back home.

"Conditions are foreign to what we are used to but we are excited about the chance of playing six Test matches on the bounce here in the subcontinent.

"It's exciting to play cricket in India, of course the weather has been the biggest challenge since we have been here and for the last few days," added Southee.

With spinners set to dominate, pace bowling captain Southee could also miss a game or two.

"It is a tough....obviously six Test matches in this part of the world and we would like to think spin plays majority of the part as a bowling unit and we got four quality pace bowlers which we have at our disposal as well.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi. - ICC
AFG Vs NZ One-Off Test Preview: New Zealand Seek To Exploit Afghanistan's Red-Ball Inexperience

BY PTI

"So it's about working out what balance is right. (We'll) take each match as it comes and that we know it's a busy little period for us where we may have to work through our workloads."

After the three Tests against India, New Zealand are schedule to host England for a Test series as they wrap up their World Test Championship duties for the cycle -- if they dont qualify for the final.

"It is a challenge for every side. For players playing multi formats you have to balance the chopping and changing nature of busy schedules, so we haven't played Test cricket for a while, we are so excited and looking forward to getting there out playing Test cricket.

"For us as a side to play nine Test matches in a short space of time is exciting and something we don't usually get."

New Zealand lost to Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup earlier this year and the Blacks Caps are not taking their opponents lightly despite their inexperience in the format.

"Afghanistan has been an improving side for a number of years and anytime you come up against them, you know you are in for a fight, especially in these conditions.

We saw in the T20 World Cup how dangerous a side they can be.

"They have gotten a lot of confidence from the success that they had not only in the T20 World Cup but the one-day World Cup last year in India and they are still new to the Test format, but I am sure this is a format they will want to keep growing as well, like they have done in the other two formats."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Babar Azam Greeted With Massive Cheers Ahead Of Champions Cup In Pakistan - Watch
  2. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 3: Sri Lanka 125 Runs Away From Historic Victory Over England
  3. Delhi Premier League T20 2024: East Delhi Riders Win Inaugural Title
  4. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test Weather Update: Will It Rain In Greater Noida During AFG V NZ Match?
  5. Moeen Ali Announces Retirement From International Cricket, Says 'It Is The Right Time To Move On'
Football News
  1. Nations League: Clarke Believes Scotland 'Deserved Something' Following Defeat To Portugal
  2. Nations League: Tedesco 'Still Hurt' By France Defeat At Euros 2024
  3. Luis De La Fuente Insists Spain Are Doing 'Something Important' For The Country
  4. Rodri: Pep Guardiola Always Evolving To Stay One Step Ahead
  5. Erik Ten Hag Not The Deciding Factor For Matthijs De Ligt In Manchester United Move
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Taylor Fritz 'Sorry' For Not Providing Crowd With Home Victory
  2. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Delighted To Cap 'Incredible' Year With Second Major Title
  3. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Edges Taylor Fritz To Claim Second Grand Slam Title
  4. Guadalajara Open Akron 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, And Other Details
  5. John McEnroe Backs Novak Djokovic To Win 25th Major Title, Says 'You Can Never Count Him Out'
Hockey News
  1. China Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  2. India 3-0 China Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: IND Complete Dominating Victory
  3. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Thrash China 3-0 In Opener - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. A Month Of Kolkata Doctor's Alleged Rape & Murder At RG Kar Hospital | Where Case Stands
  2. Fresh Violence Brews In Manipur, CM Biren Singh Demands Handover Of Unified Command | Top Points
  3. The Graph Of Rapes In Jharkhand Keeps Climbing
  4. Manipur Violence: Drones, Long-Range Rockets Add New Dimension To Ethnic Conflict
  5. Myanmar Militants Release Mizo Teens With Heads Tonsured, Cigarette Burns
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  2. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  3. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  4. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  5. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
World News
  1. Elon Musk Leads Race To Become World’s First Trillionaire By 2027, Report Predicts | These Are The Top 10 In The List
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli-Jordanian Border Crossing Closed After Deadly Attack, Israel Airstrike Kills Gaza's Senior Aid Official
  3. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  4. Imran Khan's PTI Rally Across Pakistan, Demand Release Of Ex-Prime Minister | List Of Charges Against Him
  5. Maduro's Main Rival Edmundo Gonzalez Flees To Spain As Diplomatic Tensions Rise | What's Happening In Venezuela?
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs