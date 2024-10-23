Cricket

New Zealand Women's Tour Of India 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur And Co Set To Face White Ferns In ODIs

With Harmanpreet going through a rough patch as far as captaincy is concerned, her deputy Mandhana will be expected to help the skipper with her inputs

indian cricketer harmanpreet kaur X indian cricket
India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Photo: X | Indian Cricket
It will be a trial by fire for skipper Harmanpreet Kaur as India begin preparations for next year's World Cup with the three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting here on Thursday, having recently endured another failure at claiming an ICC title. (More Cricket News)

The series will be vital for Kaur who has faced flak for her captaincy during the recently-held T20 World Cup in the UAE, where India failed to clear the group stage even though the skipper emerged as the team's highest scorer in the tournament.

While India look to get their act right after the forgettable outing in the UAE, New Zealand will be on a high having lifted the T20 World Cup trophy with a clinical performance throughout the tournament, barring their group game against Australia.

Kaur, 35, retained her place as captain despite questions about her leadership in recent times, and in the series against New Zealand, she will have to manage without the services of big-hitting wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who is due to appear in her 12th standard board exams.

File photo of Smriti Mandhana (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur during the India vs South Africa women's ODI series. - X | BCCI Women
New Zealand Women's Tour Of India 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The skipper was criticised for her actions in the final over of the group match against Australia in UAE, with experts and fans questioning her decision to take a single on the first delivery of the last over, leaving it to Shreyanka Patil to hit two consecutive sixes.

Experienced all-rounder Asha Sobhana will also miss out as she nurses an injury and was unavailable for selection, while seamer Pooja Vastrakar, who injured herself during the tournament in UAE, has been rested for this series.

The squad comprises a few uncapped players as there were maiden call-ups for Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor and Priya Mishra.

There will be a lot of expectations from the opening duo of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana with the duo only managing to succeed in patches in the T20 showpiece.

It is important from India's point of view that the elegant Mandhana and the swashbuckling Shafali fire at the top of the order and set the tone.

Like always, the onus will be on Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues to helm the middle-order but India will miss Ghosh's ability to hit fours and sixes at will.

With Harmanpreet going through a rough patch as far as captaincy is concerned, her deputy Mandhana will be expected to help the skipper with her inputs.

All three matches will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Teams (from):

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Sayali Satgare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil.

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (capt), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze (wicketkeeper), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis (wicketkeeper), Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

The match starts at 1.30 pm IST.

