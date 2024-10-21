Cricket

Women's T20 WC 2024: New Zealand Lift Maiden Trophy As South Africa Stumble In Final - In Pics

After a long wait, the New Zealand women clinched their first-ever T20 World Cup title with a 32-run victory over South Africa in the final on October 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Ground. It was a historic Sunday for the White Ferns, while South Africa faced another runner-up finish in their second consecutive final. Led by Sophie Devine, New Zealand set a challenging target of 158 for 5 and restricted the Proteas to 126 for 9. Amelia Kerr contributed a crucial 43 off 38 balls, and Brooke Halliday added 38 off 28. The New Zealand women had previously reached the final twice, in 2009 and 2010, but it wasn't until 2024 that they finally claimed the trophy.

Emirates Women's World T20 Cricket New Zealand vs South Africa photo gallery
Women's T20 WC 2024 Final: New Zealand's players pose with the trophy | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

New Zealand's players pose with the trophy after winning the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

2/11
Emirates Womens World T20 Cricket New Zealand vs South Africa photo gallery_Sophie Devine
Women's T20 WC 2024 Final: New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine, center, poses with teammates Lea Tahuhu, left, and Suzie Bates | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine, center, poses with teammates Lea Tahuhu, left, and Suzie Bates with the trophy after winning the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

3/11
Emirates Womens World T20 Cricket New Zealand vs South Africa photo gallery_Sophie Devine
Women's T20 WC 2024 Final: New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine kisses the trophy | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine kisses the trophy after winning the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

4/11
Emirates Womens World T20 Cricket New Zealand vs South Africa photo gallery_New Zealands players
Women's T20 WC 2024 Final: New Zealand's players celebrate after winning World Cup 2024 final | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

New Zealand's players celebrate after winning the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

5/11
Emirates Womens World T20 Cricket New Zealand vs South Africa photo gallery_Annerie Dercksen
Women's T20 WC 2024 Final: South Africa's Annerie Dercksen plays a shot | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

South Africa's Annerie Dercksen plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

6/11
Emirates Womens World T20 Cricket New Zealand vs South Africa photo gallery_Marizanne Kapp
Women's T20 WC 2024 Final: New Zealand's Eden Carson celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Marizanne Kapp | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

New Zealand's Eden Carson, centre, celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Marizanne Kapp with her teammates during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

7/11
Emirates Womens World T20 Cricket New Zealand vs South Africa photo gallery_Marizanne Kapp
Women's T20 WC 2024 Final: South Africa's Marizanne Kapp plays a shot | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

South Africa's Marizanne Kapp plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

8/11
Emirates Womens World T20 Cricket New Zealand vs South Africa photo gallery_Amelia Kerr
Women's T20 WC 2024 Final: New Zealand's Amelia Kerr plays a shot | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

New Zealand's Amelia Kerr plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

9/11
Emirates Womens World T20 Cricket New Zealand vs South Africa photo gallery_Brooke Halliday
Women's T20 WC 2024 Final: New Zealand's Brooke Halliday plays a shot | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

New Zealand's Brooke Halliday plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

10/11
Emirates Womens World T20 Cricket New Zealand vs South Africa photo gallery_Amelia Kerr
Women's T20 WC 2024 Final: New Zealand's Amelia Kerr plays a shot | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

New Zealand's Amelia Kerr plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

11/11
Emirates Womens World T20 Cricket New Zealand vs South Africa photo gallery_Suzie Bates
Women's T20 WC 2024 Final: New Zealand's Suzie Bates plays a shot | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

New Zealand's Suzie Bates plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test: Kagiso Rabada Breaks Long-Standing Waqar Younis Record - Check Stunning Stats
  2. Women's T20 WC 2024: New Zealand Lift Maiden Trophy As South Africa Stumble In Final - In Pics
  3. NZ-W Vs RSA-W, Women's WC 2024 Final Stats: Kerr, Devine Set Records In Historic New Zealand Win
  4. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Toss Update, Playing XIs, Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  5. NEP Vs USA, 3rd T20I: Aasif Sheikh And Sompal Kami Star As Nepal Beat United States In Dallas, Seal Series 3-0
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Liverpool Edge Chelsea 2-1 To Reclaim Top Spot - In Pics
  2. Mohammedan Sporting Vs Kerala Blasters Crowd Violence: 'Concerned' Tuskers Write To Indian Super League - Read Statement
  3. Mohammedan Sporting Vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2024-25: Manjappada Fight Back To Win Chaotic Kolkata Match - In Pics
  4. Atletico Madrid 3-1 Leganes: Diego Simeone Proud Of Impact From His Substitutes In Win
  5. Chelsea 5-2 Tottenham Hotspur, WSL: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Stars As Sonia Bompastor's Side Stay Perfect
Tennis News
  1. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
  2. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  3. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
  4. 6 Kings Slam: Novak Djokovic Edges Out Rafael Nadal In Last Clash Between The Tennis Greats
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, Match 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Clash
  2. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  3. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  4. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  5. Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: 7 Killed In Kashmir's Ganderbal, LeT Front Claims Responsibility For Terror Attack
  2. 'Trudeau Made Sure...': High Commissioner Verma Breaks SIlence Amid India-Canada Row, Denies All Charges
  3. Delhi On High Alert After Bomb Blast Near CRPF School, Cops Probe Khalistan Link | What We Know
  4. Lives On Notice: Fear Of Eviction Deepens Social Anxieties
  5. National Conference’s Win A Mandate For Transformation, Not Celebration
Entertainment News
  1. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  2. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  4. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  5. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
US News
  1. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  2. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  3. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  4. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  5. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
World News
  1. Who Is Naim Qassem? Hezbollah Leader Who Fled Lebanon Out Of Fear For His Life
  2. Middle East: Israel Targets Hezbollah’s Financial Network As Attacks Escalate In Gaza And Beirut
  3. The Many Challenges Before Anura Kumara Dissanayake 
  4. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  5. Middle East: Leaked Classified Documents Show Israel's Plan For Iran; Attacks Intensify On Gaza, Beirut
Latest Stories
  1. PKL 11: Arjun Deshwal Headlines Jaipur Pink Panthers' Thrilling Win Over Bengal Warriorz
  2. PKL 11: All-Round Gujarat Giants Pip Bengaluru Bulls 36-32 In Hyderabad
  3. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score: BAN Reeling 60/6 At Lunch; Wiaan Mulder Bags Three Wickets
  4. Mohammedan Sporting Vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2024-25: Manjappada Fight Back To Win Chaotic Kolkata Match - In Pics
  5. 'Trudeau Made Sure...': High Commissioner Verma Breaks SIlence Amid India-Canada Row, Denies All Charges
  6. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  7. Horoscope For October 21, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Delhi On High Alert After Bomb Blast Near CRPF School, Cops Probe Khalistan Link | What We Know