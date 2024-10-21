New Zealand's players pose with the trophy after winning the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine, center, poses with teammates Lea Tahuhu, left, and Suzie Bates with the trophy after winning the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine kisses the trophy after winning the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
New Zealand's players celebrate after winning the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
South Africa's Annerie Dercksen plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
New Zealand's Eden Carson, centre, celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Marizanne Kapp with her teammates during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
South Africa's Marizanne Kapp plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
New Zealand's Amelia Kerr plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
New Zealand's Brooke Halliday plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
New Zealand's Amelia Kerr plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
New Zealand's Suzie Bates plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.