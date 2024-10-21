Cricket

Women's T20 WC 2024: New Zealand Lift Maiden Trophy As South Africa Stumble In Final - In Pics

After a long wait, the New Zealand women clinched their first-ever T20 World Cup title with a 32-run victory over South Africa in the final on October 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Ground. It was a historic Sunday for the White Ferns, while South Africa faced another runner-up finish in their second consecutive final. Led by Sophie Devine, New Zealand set a challenging target of 158 for 5 and restricted the Proteas to 126 for 9. Amelia Kerr contributed a crucial 43 off 38 balls, and Brooke Halliday added 38 off 28. The New Zealand women had previously reached the final twice, in 2009 and 2010, but it wasn't until 2024 that they finally claimed the trophy.