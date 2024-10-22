Cricket

New Zealand Women's Tour Of India 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know

The Women’s Selection Committee has picked India's 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI home series against New Zealand. Here are the live streaming, head-to-head, venue and other details

smriti-mandhana-harmanpreet-kaur-india-cricketers-bcci-photo
File photo of Smriti Mandhana (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur during the India vs South Africa women's ODI series. Photo: X | BCCI Women
info_icon

The New Zealand women's cricket team, fresh from the T20 World Cup heroics, is all set to tour India for a three-match One-Day International (WODIs) series starting from October 24. (More Cricket News)

After the disappointment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will look to bounce back in what promises to be an exciting series between two promising teams.

The upcoming tour will have the White Ferns lock horns against the Indian women's cricket team in a series of three ODI matches.

All three matches will be played at the Narendra Modi International Stadium in Ahmedabad. The series is scheduled to take place from October 24-29, 2024.

IND-W vs NZ-W Schedule

MatchDateVenueTime (Local/GMT)
1st ODIThu, Oct 24Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad1:30 PM / 8:00 AM
2nd ODISun, Oct 27Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad1:30 PM / 8:00 AM
3rd ODITue, Oct 29Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad1:30 PM / 8:00 AM

IND-W vs NZ-W Squads

India Women’s Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Sayali Satgare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil.

Wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh will miss the series as she will be appearing for her 12th standard board exams.

New Zealand Women’s Squad: Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze (wicketkeeper), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis (wicketkeeper), Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

IND-W vs NZ-W Head-to-Head Record

These two countries have faced each other 54 times in ODI games with India women winning 24 games to New Zealand's 29. One match has been tied. Their first encounter was played back in January 1978, and since then these two nations have produced some memorable cricket moments.

Head-to-head Record in ODIs:

Matches Played - 54

India Women Wins - 24

New Zealand Women Wins - 29

Ties - 1

No Result - 0

The most recent ODI series between IND-W and NZ-W took place in February 2022. The White Ferns managed to clinch that series 4-1.

IND-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming

As of now, there is no update. Watch this space for more.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Predicted Playing XIs, Pune Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  2. Jemimah Rodrigues: Gymkhana Annuls Cricketer's Membership Over Father's 'Religious Activities' - Report
  3. New Zealand Women's Tour Of India 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  4. Thailand Vs Maldives, Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: THA To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score: Proteas' Lead Swells As BAN Bowlers Struggle For Wickets In Dhaka
Football News
  1. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: BVB Need 'Everything' To Overcome Los Blancos, Says Nuri Sahin
  2. Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Oliver Glasner Urges Unity To Combat Struggles After Latest PL Defeat
  3. Neymar Makes Al Hilal Comeback After 12-Month Injury Lay-off
  4. Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Chris Wood Winner Keeps Eagles Winless
  5. Odisha FC Vs East Bengal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2024-25 Match
Tennis News
  1. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  2. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  3. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
Hockey News
  1. New Zealand Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NZL Vs GBR Juniors
  2. Japan Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch JPN Vs AUS Juniors
  3. Commonwealth Games 2026: Hockey Set To Be Axed From Glasgow Event As CGF, FIH Remain Mum
  4. India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, Match 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Clash
  5. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BRICS 2024: PM Modi Embarks On 2nd Visit To Russia | A Look Back At The First One In July
  2. Full List: Congress Candidates Contesting Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024
  3. Ahead Of BRICS 2024, Russia Discharges 85 Indians From Military
  4. Delhi Pollution: GRAP II Imposed In Capital As Air Quality Deteriorates
  5. EAM Jaishankar Highlights Canada's 'Hypocrisy' Amid Diplomatic Showdown | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  2. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  4. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  5. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
US News
  1. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  2. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  3. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  4. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  5. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
World News
  1. Peru: Ex-President Toledo Sentenced To More Than 20 Years In Prison In Corruption Case
  2. South Korea Calls For Immediate Withdrawal Of North Korean Troops Allegedly In Russia
  3. India Announces Major Breakthrough With China On Border Patrolling
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
Latest Stories
  1. EAM Jaishankar Highlights Canada's 'Hypocrisy' Amid Diplomatic Showdown | Details
  2. IND Vs NZ: Blow For The BlackCaps As Kane Williamson Is Ruled Out Of 2nd Test
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 22, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Playing XIs, Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  5. Thailand Vs Maldives, Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: THA To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. New Zealand Women's Tour Of India 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  7. Jemimah Rodrigues: Gymkhana Annuls Cricketer's Membership Over Father's 'Religious Activities' - Report
  8. Japan Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch JPN Vs AUS Juniors