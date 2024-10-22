New Zealand Women's Tour Of India 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know

The New Zealand women's cricket team, fresh from the T20 World Cup heroics, is all set to tour India for a three-match One-Day International (WODIs) series starting from October 24. (More Cricket News)
After the disappointment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will look to bounce back in what promises to be an exciting series between two promising teams.
The upcoming tour will have the White Ferns lock horns against the Indian women's cricket team in a series of three ODI matches.
All three matches will be played at the Narendra Modi International Stadium in Ahmedabad. The series is scheduled to take place from October 24-29, 2024.
IND-W vs NZ-W Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Time (Local/GMT)
|1st ODI
|Thu, Oct 24
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|1:30 PM / 8:00 AM
|2nd ODI
|Sun, Oct 27
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|1:30 PM / 8:00 AM
|3rd ODI
|Tue, Oct 29
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|1:30 PM / 8:00 AM
IND-W vs NZ-W Squads
India Women’s Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Sayali Satgare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil.
Wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh will miss the series as she will be appearing for her 12th standard board exams.
New Zealand Women’s Squad: Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze (wicketkeeper), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis (wicketkeeper), Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.
IND-W vs NZ-W Head-to-Head Record
These two countries have faced each other 54 times in ODI games with India women winning 24 games to New Zealand's 29. One match has been tied. Their first encounter was played back in January 1978, and since then these two nations have produced some memorable cricket moments.
Head-to-head Record in ODIs:
Matches Played - 54
India Women Wins - 24
New Zealand Women Wins - 29
Ties - 1
No Result - 0
The most recent ODI series between IND-W and NZ-W took place in February 2022. The White Ferns managed to clinch that series 4-1.
IND-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming
As of now, there is no update. Watch this space for more.