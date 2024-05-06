The Nepal cricket team has landed in the United States of America ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 with an eye on getting acclimatised to the conditions. (More Cricket News)
Nepal is among the fastest-rising cricket nations in the world and recently defeated a formidable West Indies 'A' side in two T20s in a five match series at home.
At the upcoming T20 World Cup, Nepal would try to leave their mark with impactful performances at the big stage.
The side led by Rohit Paudel has been placed in Group D which many consider the toughest group in the tournament. Sri Lanka, South Africa, Bangladesh and Netherlands are alongside the mountain nation in the group.
Advertisement
Nepal play their first two games in Dallas and Lauderhill before leaving the United States of America (USA) to play their last couple of group matches in Kingstown in the Caribbean.
The Rhinos open their campaign on June 7 against the Netherlands in Dallas and then play Sri Lanka at Lauderhill on June 12. Nepal face their biggest test against South Africa on June 15 and just after a rest of one day, they take on Bangladesh in their last group game.
Nepal T20 World Cup Full Schedule
Advertisement
Nepal vs Netherlands on June 5 at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.
Nepal vs Sri Lanka on June 11 at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.
Nepal vs South Africa on June 14 at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent.
Nepal vs Bangladesh on June 16 at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent.
This is Nepal's second appearance at the T20 World Cup. Nepal played the preliminary stage of the T20 World Cup 2014 and also managed to defeat Afghanistan and Hong Kong. However, they lost to Bangladesh and could not qualify for the Super 10 stage.
Nepal T20 World Cup Squad
Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee