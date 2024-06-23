Cricket

West Indies vs South Africa Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Key Stats: Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Before this crucial Group 2 clash between West Indies and South Africa, here are the key stats you need to be aware of

AP/Ramon Espinosa
West Indies cricket team. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon

West Indies and South Africa will go up against each other in their final Super 8 game on Sunday to decide the two teams which will go through to the semifinals from Group 2 at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. (Key Battles | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

If England beat USA in the Group 2 match that takes place before the West Indies-South Africa clash, then the co-hosts will need a win to ensure there's a three-way tie at four points. Then two of England, South Africa and West Indies will advance to the final four on the basis of net run rate.

Before this crucial Group 2 clash between West Indies and South Africa, here are the key stats you need to be aware of.

Nicholas Pooran bats during the T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. - Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
West Indies Vs South Africa, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

BY Gaurav Thakur

West Indies vs South Africa Head To Head

Both the teams have won and lost 11 games each against each other. However, West Indies have beaten South Africa 5 times in their last six encounters.

Total: 22

West Indies: 11

South Africa: 11

In T20 World Cups

Played: 4

West Indies: 1

South Africa: 3

West Indies vs South Africa Top Scorers

With 227 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the top scorer for West Indies in this T20 World Cup. Quinton de Kock with 187 runs is the top scorer of South Africa in this competition.

West Indies' Roston Chase, right, is congratulated by teammate Rovman Powell after dismissing United States' Aaron Jones during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the USA and the West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. - AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
ICC T20 WC 2024: 'It Is Our Destiny To Win This World Cup', Says West Indies' Roston Chase

BY Stats Perform

West Indies vs South Africa Top Wicket Takers

Anrich Nortje and Alzarri Joseph both are joint-fourth highest wicket-takers in the tournament with 11 wickets each. Nortje has a better economy than Joseph though.

West Indies vs South Africa Highest Scores

Nicholas Pooran has the highest individual score in this tournament. With 98 not out against Afghanistan in Group C game, Pooran is leading the charts.

For South Africa, Quinton de Kock's 74 is the highest individual score in this tournament.

West Indies vs South Africa Best Bowling

Akeal Hosein's 5/11 against Uganda in a Group C game is the second best bowling figure of the tournament after Fazalhaq Farooqi's 5/9.

Ottniel Bartmann's 4/11 against Netherlands in a Group D match is South Africa's best bowling figures in the tournament.

