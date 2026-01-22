West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming, U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: WI Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

Both the teams have already qualified for the Super Six stage
South Africa annihilated Tanzania by 329 runs in the last match
The match will be streamed live on Jio Hotstar from 1:00 pm IST
West Indies will lock horns against South Africa in match 21 of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup at the High Performance Oval Ground in Windhoek on Thursday, January 22, 2026.
Both the teams have qualified for the Super Six stage and will enter the match to smoothen any rough edges before the next stage of the tournament.
West Indies were walloped by Afghanistan in their last match by 138 runs and they will look to gain some confidence back before the Super Six. Meanwhile, South Africa stream rolled Tanzania by 329 runs in the last match and will be in high spirits.
West Indies vs South Africa, U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Toss Update
West Indies have won the coin toss and elected to bat first against South Africa.
West Indies vs South Africa, U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
South Africa U19: Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Adnaan Lagadien, Muhammed Bulbulia(c), Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Daniel Bosman, Paul James, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka(w), Michael Kruiskamp, JJ Basson, Buyanda Majola
West Indies U19: Tanez Francis, Zachary Carter, Jewel Andrew(w), Joshua Dorne(c), Shamar Apple, Jonathan van Lange, Shaquan Belle, Israel Morton, Micah McKenzie, Jakeem Pollard, Vitel Lawes