West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming, U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: WI Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming, U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Find out all about Match 21 of the U19 Cricket World Cup between WI and SA: preview, toss update, playing XIs, and live streaming information

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming, U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026
South Africa will face the West Indies challenge in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 on January 22, 2026. Photo: X/ICC
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Both the teams have already qualified for the Super Six stage

  • South Africa annihilated Tanzania by 329 runs in the last match

  • The match will be streamed live on Jio Hotstar from 1:00 pm IST

West Indies will lock horns against South Africa in match 21 of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup at the High Performance Oval Ground in Windhoek on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

Both the teams have qualified for the Super Six stage and will enter the match to smoothen any rough edges before the next stage of the tournament.

West Indies were walloped by Afghanistan in their last match by 138 runs and they will look to gain some confidence back before the Super Six. Meanwhile, South Africa stream rolled Tanzania by 329 runs in the last match and will be in high spirits.

West Indies vs South Africa, U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Toss Update

West Indies have won the coin toss and elected to bat first against South Africa.

West Indies vs South Africa, U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

South Africa U19: Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Adnaan Lagadien, Muhammed Bulbulia(c), Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Daniel Bosman, Paul James, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka(w), Michael Kruiskamp, JJ Basson, Buyanda Majola

West Indies U19: Tanez Francis, Zachary Carter, Jewel Andrew(w), Joshua Dorne(c), Shamar Apple, Jonathan van Lange, Shaquan Belle, Israel Morton, Micah McKenzie, Jakeem Pollard, Vitel Lawes

West Indies vs South Africa, U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Streaming Info

All the matches of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app including the one between West Indies and South Africa. Meanwhile, the live telecast of the matches will be available on the Star Sports Network.

